Weighing 20kg, woman is starving due to rare disease

A 36-year-old woman is literally starving to death due to a rare condition that leaves her unable to ingest any food, solid or liquid. Nicolette Baker has Superior Mesenteric Artery Syndrome, known as SMAS.

According to the British newspaper The Mirror, the resident of Cornwall, England, was initially diagnosed with “severe and persistent anorexia nervosa”, and had suffered from the disease since birth.

Because of the medical report, Nicolette was subjected to several ineffective and, according to her, “traumatic” treatments. She even received palliative care at home, but with the new diagnosis, the British hopes to travel to Germany and receive a curative method to save her life.

“I’m trying to keep the dream alive. I don’t know if I’ll make it until the surgery date [em fevereiro], but I’m living for each day, and the hope of getting better is giving me something to look forward to,” he declared.

Nicolette was diagnosed with SMAS 7 years ago. The syndrome is due to a vascular compression in the small intestine that results in excruciating pain during the act of eating or drinking.

According to The Mirror, liquid food accumulates in the area and stretches the stomach, causing vomiting and bacterial infections while the food rots. Hence the patient’s fear of eating. It is estimated that one third of people with the syndrome die from malnutrition.

“For 25 years, I was treated as a mental health patient with an eating disorder during childhood, early adolescence and adulthood. I was sent to eating disorder units across the county for months, sometimes a year at a time, forced to gain weight with punitive diets that my digestive system just couldn’t control,” the Briton reported.

“I felt completely humiliated and my identity was stripped away during these decades of treatment, not least because I simply couldn’t convey to the professionals that I didn’t have a stomach for the food in me,” he said.

Nicolette finally blurted out: “I didn’t have anorexia because I wanted to be thin. I just didn’t want to eat because of the pain it caused me.”