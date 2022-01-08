Weslley Patati and Rwan “Patatá”? Duo comments on partnership that cheers Santos fans at Copinha | football

Leaving the bench after being sidelined by Covid-19, the midfielder shook the net on two occasions and even gave a pass to the striker’s goal, who insisted on returning the favor – all this already in the final stage.

The success of the partnership raised the following point: would Rwan be the “Patatá” of the Santos cast, in an allusion to the famous Brazilian clown duo? The shirt 10 changed the conversation, but highlighted the harmony he has with his friend.

– I think better Rwan Seco and Weslley Patati. It started like this, it’s working, so let’s not change. Patati and I have a very good connection and it’s not new. We understand each other very well on the field and off the field we are very partners. It is easier to play alongside a high-level athlete – said Rwan.

The praise also comes from Patati, who earned this nickname due to his humble origins. Today, alongside Rwan, he is seen as one of the main jewels of Santos and has a fine that exceeds half a billion. The contract, however, only runs until December.

– We started playing together against Fluminense, for the Brazilian Championship [2021]. I was able to assist him in this match. After that, we continued playing together and creating a good rapport, something that reflected very well on my debut – said Patati.

In the last match, the good relationship between the pair was seen even in the penalty suffered by Weslley Patati, when the score was still 0-0. scored in the 2-1 victory over Operário-PR.

However, the attacker sent the ball into the crossbar. He would redeem himself minutes later, paving the way for alvinegra victory.

– I told him to be calm, because during the game other opportunities would arise. I’m glad he redeemed himself and played a beautiful game – says the midfielder.

Leader of Group 8, Santos will play again next Sunday, when they face the second-placed Ferroviaria, at 7 pm, at Fonte Luminosa. The game will serve to define the first and second place of the key. And, if it’s up to Rwan and Patati, the fans will smile again with another concert by the duo.

– We are always looking for more, never satisfied. You can be sure that more of the duo comes around – guarantees Rwan.

