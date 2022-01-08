What It Is, Causes, Symptoms and How to Treat

Tonsillitis, or inflammation of the tonsils, is considered a common disease and represents 2% of all care provided in medical clinics. Although it manifests more in the winter period, it can appear throughout the year, affects men and women equally, and is more frequent among children and adolescents.

The discomfort, as the name implies, affects the tonsils, the name given to the accumulation of tissue on both sides of the back of the throat. Importantly, they are part of the defense system that protects your body from disease.

The most common causes are related to viral and bacterial infections, which are considered to be self-limiting. This means that the condition can be resolved in a short time without any major complications.

Tonsillitis: what is it, symptoms and more

what is tonsillitis

It is an inflammation of the tonsils—a buildup of lymph tissue on either side of the back of the throat—that act as the body’s first defense barrier against inhaled or ingested disease-causing agents.

Causes of tonsillitis

Most of the time, inflammation of the tonsils is due to viral or bacterial infections. However, viral infections are more common, especially in children under the age of 5 years. In these cases, the main related pathogens are:

adenovirus

Rhinovirus

respiratory syncytial virus

Influenza

Coronavirus

Less frequent, viruses Epstein-Barr (mononucleosis) and cytomegalovirus, hepatitis A, rubella and HIV may also be involved.

When the cause is bacterial, it is usually due to an infection with group A streptococci. mycoplasma pneumoniae, staphylococcus aureus and Haemophilus SP.

Possible causes are also:

Tonsillitis Symptoms

The most common manifestations of tonsillitis are swelling of the tonsils, sore throat and difficulty in swallowing. In addition, the following conditions may be present:

Fever

pain when speaking

Ear, neck or headache

general malaise

Sensation of something caught in the throat

redness in the throat

Dots or pus plaques

Other injuries (depending on the cause)

Enlarged neck nodes

What is the difference between sore throat and tonsillitis?

It is common for people with tonsillitis to have a sore throat, which in turn also has various causes. In order to differentiate one from the other and define the diagnosis, the physician must carry out a survey of the patient’s health history, in addition to a physical examination to observe the appearance of the lesions in the affected regions.

Who is most susceptible to tonsillitis?

Tonsillitis can affect men, women and children equally — and 15% to 30% of patients are aged between 5 and 15 years.

Individuals with compromised immunity, chronic diseases and who have habits and addictions that directly affect this region of the body, such as smoking and alcohol, are also more susceptible.

When do I need to seek medical help?

For most people, tonsillitis is self-limiting, that is, it resolves itself. However, experts say the warning signs are high fever (39°C) that persists for more than 48 hours, even after the use of antipyretics, difficulty in opening the mouth and eating, in addition to severe pain in the body and also poor general condition.

The ideal is to go to the emergency room to carry out an evaluation and rule out more serious infections. When examining you, your doctor will easily recognize the signs and symptoms. Blood tests, neck and face CT scans, as well as rapid bacterial tests can sometimes help with the diagnosis, especially when complications are suspected.

Bruno Spadoni, general practitioner and professor at the School of Medicine of PUC-PR, says that, until the pandemic ends, all sore throats require testing for the covid-19 virus, even if the person has already been vaccinated.

“When it is not possible to do the test, it is necessary to take isolation measures until a doctor can make the diagnosis. Another possibility is for you to be isolated until completing 10 days (counted from the onset of symptoms), if you are well after this period” , suggests the expert.

What medicine to take to improve tonsillitis?

Most of the causative agents of tonsillitis are viral, so treatment can be carried out at home. The measures to be adopted are rest, good hydration and balanced diet. Medications that alleviate the malaise can be used, such as antipyretics and analgesics.

Anti-inflammatory drugs are useful when the condition and discomfort are more intense, but the doctor must respect the precautions for the use of this type of drug, which are the patient’s age, use of other medications and history of allergies to any of their components.

The indication of an antibiotic is not always necessary. This will only be the therapeutic option when there is clinical or laboratory evidence of bacterial infections. So, avoid self-medication. The response to treatment is excellent and, in general, the condition resolves without complications.

When is the case for tonsil removal surgery?

Otorhinolaryngologist Mayra de Freitas Centelhas Martinelli, member of the clinical staff of the clinics Clinoft and endocap, in São Paulo, says that although tonsil removal (tonsillectomy) was frequent in the past, today its indication depends on the presence of specific conditions.

“The criteria are to have had 5 to 7 infections within 1 year; 4 episodes a year for 2 consecutive years, or 3 a year for 3 consecutive years”, explains the doctor.

The literature on the subject notes that the short-term benefits of this therapeutic strategy are a reduction in missed school days, sore throat, and infections, but in the long term, such improvements may be limited. Data were published by the medical journal Pediatrics.

Is there a home remedy for tonsillitis?

In addition to resting, staying hydrated, adopting a balanced diet, using an air humidifier and the occasional use of medication to control symptoms, you can also gargle with warm salt water.

To prepare the solution, dilute 1/2 teaspoon of table salt in 250 ml of warm water. Gargle, then eject the liquid. repeat as many times as you want.

“The measure is even for children, but they must be old enough to carry out the practice”, warns Ivan savioli Ferraz, pediatrician and professor at USP in Ribeirão Preto.

Can you prevent tonsillitis?

As we know that most microorganisms that cause tonsillitis are contagious, it is possible to reduce the chance of being infected by keeping your vaccination card up to date and adopting hygiene measures such as washing your hands frequently, especially after using the bathroom and before meals .

Once infected, preserve others from contagion. Stay indoors (when possible), and cover your mouth and nose with your forearm when sneezing or coughing. You can also wear masks.

Sources and References

Bruno Moraes, otolaryngologist, professor at the Recife Faculty of Medicine of UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco), head of the Otorhinolaryngology Service of the Hospital das Clínicas of the same institution, which is part of the Network Ebserh; Bruno Spadoni, general practitioner and professor at the School of Medicine of PUC-PR (Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná); Ivan savioli Ferraz, pediatrician and professor at the Department of Childcare and Pediatrics at FMRP-USP (Faculty of Medicine of Ribeirão Preto, University of São Paulo); and Mayra de Freitas Sparks Martinelli, otolaryngologist, member of the clinical staff of the clinics Clinoft and endocap, in Sao Paulo. Medical review: Mayra de Freitas Centelhas Martinelli.

References: Anderson J, Paterek AND. tonsillitis. [Atualizado em 2021 Aug 11]. In: StatPearls [Internet]. treasure island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2021 Jan-. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK544342/; address Anna et al. “tonsillectomy Versus watchful waiting for recurrent Throat Infection: A systematic Review.” Pediatrics vol. 139.2 (2017): e20163490. It hurts:10.1542/peds.2016-3490.