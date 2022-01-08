Whatsapp messages that talk about new BH closure are old – General

Despite the growth in the occupation of the wards, PBH does not foresee a new closing of trade (photo: Fbio Marchetto/Agncia Minas)

Given the increase in cases of coronaviruses and the expansion of the micron variant, false news about the closing of trade essentially by Mayor Alexandre Kalil (PSD) of Belo Horizonte surfaced this Friday (7/1). Messages and Whatsapp groups signaled that the mayor would restrict activities, as happened at the most tense moment of the pandemic last year. However, the contents that circulate in the application are actually old.

Some news were shared in groups, but they are dated January 6 of last year, when BH also faced the spread of the disease, with increased contamination and pressure on ICU and infirmary beds. BH’s trade continued with restrictions until mid-July of last year, when PBH gradually released several activities.

For now, the Committee to Combat Coronaviruses in the capital is not considering a new closure of activities. A source from the city of Belo Horizonte informed the State of Minas that the infectologists who make up the group do not debate the issue.

Currently, the offer of ICU beds and infirmary in BH allows for an extra breath so that all sectors of the economy remain open. This Friday (1/7), the capital registered 63.4% of ICU occupancy (is at the yellow alert level) and 72.2% of vacancies in occupied wards (shown in red).

Due to the need for new beds for less severe cases, the PBH expanded the offer of places for inpatients throughout the week. Currently, the public and private networks have 315 exclusive beds for the treatment of COVID-19 – in recent days, the city hall has opened 95 places for admissions.

Even though there is, for the time being, no real chance of new restrictions in Belo Horizonte, the municipal health secretary, Jackson Machado Pinto, remembers the importance of adopting preventive measures.

“We continue with the systematic monitoring of epidemiological and care data in the city. We are in a moment of alert, and the City Hall has acted to continue providing assistance to the population. At a time when there is an increase in respiratory cases and a consequent increase in rates, it is essential that the population follow preventive measures, maintaining social distance, the correct use of masks, hand hygiene, cough etiquette and vaccination”, explains the secretary.