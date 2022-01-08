Who is Aline Midlej, GloboNews presenter who cried live

Aline Midlej, GloboNews presenter who cried live for a father who lost a daughter to covid-19, caught the attention of viewers for her sensitivity during the interview.

This, however, was not the first time that the journalist aroused the curiosity of the public.

Born in São Luís, Maranhão, and raised in São Paulo, Aline has Lebanese origins on her father’s side — which explains her surname.

Known for raising some flags, she has already received awards and talked about representation:

My grandmother untangled my hair and for a long time I wanted my sister’s, which was straight and I thought it was prettier. My mother used to say that mine was beautiful, and that was really important for me to keep my hair frizzy as I have today. said Aline in a special interview with UOL

Career

Aline Midlej started her career at RecordTV, producing scores. He passed by Band, where he worked as a reporter, and even presented the “Jornal da Band” and “Café com Jornal”. In 2016, she was hired by Grupo Globo, initially for a GloboNews project in the 10:00 am edition. The professional’s prominence made her move through other products of the station.

Globo’s anchor covered the Haiti earthquake and won awards for reporting, including the prestigious Vladimir Herzog, in 2007, with a series about women who transform the lives of other women. She also received the Esso Award, in 2010, for an article on the work of doctors who performed surgeries in remote areas of the Amazon.

Currently, in addition to “Jornal das Dez”, she also presents “Jornal Nacional” on TV Globo’s rotations.

passion during interview

Along with director Rodrigo Cebrian for three years, journalist Aline Midlej, one of the anchors of GloboNews, said that she fell in love with him on air, during an interview. At the time, she was married.

We’ve been together for three years. I met Rodrigo at GloboNews. We fell in love on air. He went to my newspaper to promote the program ‘Que Mundo é Esse?’. I asked him a question, he didn’t think [ele entrou ao vivo do Rio, e Aline estava em São Paulo], and I joked: ‘I’m here, the voice from beyond’. At that moment, a move rolled, I felt the full click.

Two houses

During the week, Aline and her husband live in an apartment in Lagoa, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, and, on weekends, in another one at Praia da Macumba, facing the sea.

The weekend house even has a peculiar detail: a bed in the middle of the room. When they opened the apartment for the program “Casa GNT”, Rodrigo explained: “I wanted to be close to the sea, to the balcony.”

Friday is the day to wear white

Aline Midlej has already explained her decision to wear white on Fridays. “It’s the day that Candomblé followers wear white in honor of Oxalá. I wear it in my life and have already adopted it on television, but as it takes a lot of work to produce, I ended up leaving it there. Last year, I returned due to the moment of religious intolerance and for its legitimation, often in official speeches.”