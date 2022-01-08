Who is the coach rescued on the mountain who charges up to R$3,000 per course
Abhishek Pratap 3 mins ago News 0 Views
In the spotlight after leading 32 people to the top of Pico do Marins (SP), in Serra da Mantiqueira, who needed to be rescued by the Fire Department, coach Pablo Marçal has accumulated more than 2 million followers on Instagram.
Marçal is married and has four children. He was born in Goiânia (GO), where he lived part of his life, and is 34 years old. Before venturing into digital marketing and a career as a coach, he was an employee of a telephone company and business consultant. He currently lives in São Paulo with his family.
He sells courses (one of them costs nearly R$3,000) and promises, with religious speeches and motivational phrases, “to unlock codes of prosperity and the government of the soul”. On the networks, the self-styled “coach mentor” shares videos on frequent trips and private jets.
“I’d rather you suffer the pain of discomfort for a short period of your life so that you don’t suffer that pain of regret for a lifetime! I just need to know one thing: can you handle it?” asks the professional’s page.
“While the average is going to the left, you and the extraordinary are going to the right”, says another part of the site. Marçal promises the growth of “ten years in one” in a course that promises great personal evolutions, such as “accessing Kayros” (nonlinear notion of time), evolving from entrepreneur to investor, learning a new language, no longer suffering with laziness, among others.
Firefighter was indignant with irresponsibility
A group of 32 tourists made the news on Thursday (6/1) after mobilizing the São Paulo Fire Department for a rescue operation in Pico do Marins. Stories on Instagram, made by Lieutenant Pedro Aihara, from the Fire Department of Minas Gerais, went viral soon after the incident, due to the officer’s tone of indignation with the attitude of the coach who led people in the adventure considered dangerous.
In the posts made in the lieutenant’s profile, he describes part of the situation passed by the fire team in order to safely bring the group of tourists. Although not participating in the rescue, Aihara uses excerpts from Stories posted by the messianic coach identified as Pablo Marçal, who made videos of the dangerous adventure, minimizing the imminent danger to the lives of all who were there.
“An irresponsible braggart coach puts 60 people up Pico do Marins in the rain. No technical knowledge, no adequate support, no structure, because, according to him, ‘it’s all emotional’. PS: I deeply respect those who properly exercise the profession of coach, which is definitely not the case for this individual”, commented the military officer.
The lieutenant also highlighted the danger to which everyone was exposed and that the coach did not even thank the firefighters for the rescue. “Not satisfied with putting all these people at very high risk (CBMMG has already looked for many lifeless people in Marins in other occurrences), the guy still pays big money on social networks and doesn’t even mention the fact that they were rescued by the brothers of @corpodefiremendapmesp and he still takes the opportunity to sell his immersion/course as if he had everything right”, complains the official, who became known nationally during the rescue of victims of the rupture of the Brumadinho dam.
Reply
Criticized for climbing Pico do Marins, in Serra da Mantiqueira, in São Paulo, with a group of 32 people and without proper preparation, coach Pablo Marçal commented on the controversy in a live broadcast this Thursday (6/1) . The boy, who promotes motivational training, claimed that he did not force anyone to go up and that “everyone is at peace”.
“There are a lot of people who are saying that ‘it was too irresponsible.’ Really was! It was irresponsible. I made the decision for myself and told each one of them: ‘Anyone who doesn’t want to go up can go down, it’s not a test you have to do’. We’ve been through a mess, a gale, and everyone’s at peace. He didn’t scratch a nail,” said Marçal on YouTube.
He took the opportunity to send a hint to those who criticized him for the situation: “Some people can’t stand those who are at risk. If you are a risk-free person, you are unlikely to rule or reach the top. On our climb up the mountain yesterday, we took a lot of risk. Then someone says to me: ‘But why take a risk?’ If you don’t want to take a risk, stay at your house watching the stories”.
Check Also
Images released by the New York State Attorney record the moment when Jason Jones, 29, …