Who is the coach rescued on the mountain who charges up to R$3,000 per course

In the spotlight after leading 32 people to the top of Pico do Marins (SP), in Serra da Mantiqueira, who needed to be rescued by the Fire Department, coach Pablo Marçal has accumulated more than 2 million followers on Instagram.

Marçal is married and has four children. He was born in Goiânia (GO), where he lived part of his life, and is 34 years old. Before venturing into digital marketing and a career as a coach, he was an employee of a telephone company and business consultant. He currently lives in São Paulo with his family.

He sells courses (one of them costs nearly R$3,000) and promises, with religious speeches and motivational phrases, “to unlock codes of prosperity and the government of the soul”. On the networks, the self-styled “coach mentor” shares videos on frequent trips and private jets.

“I’d rather you suffer the pain of discomfort for a short period of your life so that you don’t suffer that pain of regret for a lifetime! I just need to know one thing: can you handle it?” asks the professional’s page.

“While the average is going to the left, you and the extraordinary are going to the right”, says another part of the site. Marçal promises the growth of “ten years in one” in a course that promises great personal evolutions, such as “accessing Kayros” (nonlinear notion of time), evolving from entrepreneur to investor, learning a new language, no longer suffering with laziness, among others.

pedroaihara_271367363_676650923715858_7441349555903985756_n Posts by Lieutenant Pedro Aihara show indignation at the coach’s attitudeReproduction/Instagram pedroaihara_271400536_232334765747306_614307664826666639_n Posts by Lieutenant Pedro Aihara show indignation at the coach’s attitudeReproduction/Instagram pedroaihara_271478174_3276586765952174_8610594079480775650_n Posts by Lieutenant Pedro Aihara show indignation at the coach’s attitudeReproduction/Instagram pedroaihara_271299247_660014428506006_4471691388672900768_n Posts by Lieutenant Pedro Aihara show indignation at the coach’s attitudeReproduction/Instagram pedroaihara_271295218_603485670739679_2163386055727559516_n Posts by Lieutenant Pedro Aihara show indignation at the coach’s attitudeReproduction/Instagram pedroaihara_271447956_443095790696146_5031356110132068750_n Posts by Lieutenant Pedro Aihara show indignation at the coach’s attitudeReproduction/Instagram pico do marins post twitter Posting the prints went viral on TwitterPlay/Twitter marine peak rescue SP firefighters rescued the group of 32 people Fire Department/Disclosure post by pablo marçal Coach Pablo Marçal’s Instagram postReproduction/Instagram pablo marçal 2 In an Instagram post, coach even wrote that “only irresponsible people reach the top” 0

Firefighter was indignant with irresponsibility

A group of 32 tourists made the news on Thursday (6/1) after mobilizing the São Paulo Fire Department for a rescue operation in Pico do Marins. Stories on Instagram, made by Lieutenant Pedro Aihara, from the Fire Department of Minas Gerais, went viral soon after the incident, due to the officer’s tone of indignation with the attitude of the coach who led people in the adventure considered dangerous.