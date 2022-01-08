Who is the coach who put 32 people in danger in SP and charges nearly R$3,000 per course: ‘I’d rather you suffer the pain of discomfort’ | Paraíba Valley and Region

Marçal, who has about 2 million followers on Instagram, was called irresponsible by the firefighter who headed the rescue operation. “Going up with a group of unprepared people and without equipment is putting them at risk of death. This was the worst action we saw at Pico dos Marins”, said fire captain Paulo Roberto Reis.

After being rescued, the coach minimized the episode in a broadcast (read more below).

Even with bad weather, coach insists on continuing the hike to Pico dos Marins

Pablo Marçal's official webpage

On his official website and on his social networks, Marçal claims that he has “unlocked the codes of prosperity and the government of the soul” and that he has a “great desire to help people prosper in their lives by teaching the methods and techniques he developed and applied to throughout his life”.

To convince the coachees, as the clients served by the coach are called, he bets on rhetoric with a religious tone and proposes an activity that requires sacrifice, which promises to “unlock” the overcoming abilities of each participant. In one publication, he wrote: “God is an investor and one day he will ask you: where is the investment I made in you?”

The motivational coach Pablo Marçal at Pico dos Marins, in the interior of SP

Elsewhere, he wrote: “It’s not going to be easy, it’s not going to be comfortable, or something ‘excited’ to do. But I’d rather you suffer the pain of discomfort for a short period of your life so you don’t suffer that pain of regret a lifetime!” he wrote on his website.

Pablo Marçal's official webpage

Last Wednesday (5), Marçal, who has 2 million followers on Instagram, climbed Pico do Marins with a group of 60 people, promising “codes that unlock the mind” at the end of the climb. The point is one of the highest in the state of São Paulo, with a complex trail and a history of deaths – the recommendation of guides who know the region is that mountaineering in the area be done during the driest periods of the year, between April and August.

Firefighters mobilize an operation to rescue 32 tourists in Pico dos Marins

During the climb, the group was surprised by heavy rain and wind, which destroyed and flooded tents. Almost half of the participants withdrew from the expedition due to fatigue or bad weather conditions. The 32 people who went to the top had to be rescued by Firefighters, in an operation that took about nine hours.

THE g1 tries to contact Pablo Marçal since Friday (7), but, until the last update of this article, he didn’t get a return. In a social media broadcast, he played down the episode.

“Some people can’t stand those who are at risk. If you’re not at risk, you’ll hardly reach the top. Our climb up the mountain, we took a lot of risk. And then someone says: ‘But why take a risk?’ he wants to take a risk, he stays at his house watching the stories. I didn’t send anyone up, I went ahead.

Firefighter criticizes Coach's 'expedition' in Pico dos Marins which ended up with 32 rescued