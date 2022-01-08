Who should pay the highest property tax

Share Tweet Share Share Email



Who must pay the highest IPVA Owner of a Hyundai Creta 2017, psychologist João de Brito Marques Filho, 67, will pay R$ 2,800 in IPVA (Motor Vehicle Ownership Tax) this year, almost 22% above the R$ 2,300 paid last year.

“The price of gasoline is out of the ordinary and, now, this increase in the tax. I’m really indignant,” he says.

Amidst a scenario of scarcity of new and used cars with prices inaccessible to the majority of the population, used cars – as models with four years of use or more are classified – were the most valued in 2021. Consequently, they had the highest tax increases.

The prices of models between 2011 and 2017 rose more than 21%, on average, according to a survey by the consultancy Cox Automotive based on data from the KBB (Kelley Blue Book) evaluation platform.

Used cars (2018 to 2021) rose 15%, while models from 2019 to 2022 that came out of stores still on the new kilometer appreciated by 8.29%.

The IPVA rates are applied on the average sale value. In São Paulo, the calculation made on the estimate of the survey carried out by Fipe (Instituto de Pesquisas Econômicas) resulted in an average increase of 21.99% for automobiles.

The increase is greater than the return on some of the best investments of 2021. The Nasdaq, the American stock exchange that brings together technology companies, rose 21.39%, for example.

The Covid-19 pandemic is one explanation for the problem. The stoppages adopted to face the virus and the changes in consumption habits led to a series of disruptions and distortions in global production chains, with an emphasis on the supply of semiconductors.

“The transformation of analog processes into digital takes place in several areas. The automotive sector has been undergoing a major transformation, which is the increase in vehicle connectivity, and this demands semiconductors”, says Antônio Jorge Martins, coordinator of the automotive courses at FGV.

If, on the one hand, brand new cars were lacking, on the other, the new and semi-new models available on the market were inaccessible to an impoverished population during the crisis deepened by the pandemic, according to Martins.

“The search for older cars is also a result of society’s loss of purchasing power,” he says. “The pandemic causes the loss of purchasing power to occur and, in order not to pay exorbitant prices, the consumer has sought the cars with the lowest price”, he says.

A report by Fenauto (National Federation of Associations of Automotive Vehicle Dealers), which represents used and used car dealers, pointed out 15.1 million cars sold in 2021. The result is 17.8% higher than in 2020.

Compared to 2019, a year without a pandemic, sector sales grew by 3.5%.

Despite the heating of the market, imbalances in supply are also harmful to the sector, says the vice president of Fenauto, José Everton Fernandes.

“The imbalance is not good for those who sell, nor for those who buy. Dealers find it very difficult to replace stocks and pay dearly for this replacement, reducing their profit margins”, he says.

The expectation of market normalization, however, should not have an effect on next year’s IPVA, warns Fernandes. This is because the tax is calculated on the average value practiced by the market in the first semester. “There is a risk that the vehicle will lose value in the second half of the year,” he says.

Martins, from FGV, also highlights that demand for semiconductors will continue to rise in several sectors of the economy, which are advancing in digitalization, which should continue to affect the supply of cars.

“The expansion of the productive capacity of chip and semiconductor makers doesn’t happen overnight because it demands machines produced to order. This is not on any manufacturer’s shelf”, he says. “The problems of lack of semiconductors are expected to extend until the end of 2022 and also 2023.”

For civil servant Cláudio Romano, 55, who does not intend to sell his Honda Fit 2014, the maintenance of the 30% appreciation of the vehicle this year means an increase in expenses incompatible with his household budget. “The sale value rose from R$36 thousand to almost R$50 thousand, the tax is R$2,000”, he says. “The government lacked sensitivity [do Estado de São Paulo] to temporarily change this index.”

When contacted, the Secretariat of Finance and Planning of the State of São Paulo informed that the tax rates for private vehicles remain the same: 4% for passenger cars; 2% for motorcycles and similar, single-cab pickup trucks, minibuses, buses and heavy machinery; plus 1.5% for trucks.

To alleviate the effects of the disorganization of the economy on prices, the government of São Paulo informed that it has extended the deadline for payment of the IPVA, from three to five installments, starting in February.

Used vehicle owners who pay the tax in advance, in a single installment, in January, will receive a 9% discount. For those who pay the tax in full in February, or prefer to pay it in installments, the reduction will be 5%.

For owners of brand new vehicles, the old system applies. “The discount continues to be 3% on payment until the fifth day of issuing the invoice, and those who prefer can also pay in five installments, without discount”, informed the secretariat.

*

MODEL YEAR – VARIATION IN 2021*

ZERO KM – 8.29%

2022 – 16.87%

2021 – 6.52%

2020 – 2.99%

2019 – 3.48%

SEMINOVAS – 15.07%

2021 – 11.78%

2020 – 11.83%

2019 – 17.07%

2018 – 19.64%

USED ​​- 21.01%

2017 – 20.23%

2016 – 18.20%

2015 – 20.70%

2014 – 20.46%

2013 – 22.12%

2012 – 21.69%

2011 – 22.91%

Source: Cox Automotive/KBB













