“Whoever doesn’t join will wither away”; What is behind Modal’s billion-dollar purchase of XP? – Money Times

This Friday morning (7), the XP (XP) continued its hunger for acquisitions and he bought The Modal Bank (MODL11) for the amount of US$ 528.5 million via exchange of shares, which, according to Now, represents around R$ 3 billion in equity, implying a 35% premium over the last 30 days of MODL11 shares, or 53% for yesterday’s closing.

The operation animated the markets, with the action of Modal of 45%. XP’s roles in Nasdaq rose 2.4%, to R$27.74.

Behind this acquisition, there is a greater movement of consolidation in the financial market, say analysts heard by Money Times. Remembering that this is XP’s second purchase this week, which acquired a relevant share of the Suno Group.

According to the analyst at raise, Flavio Conte, the purchase of XP was natural and unsurprising. He recalls that the brokerage is setting up an ecosystem to sell its products.

“XP has created an ecosystem and it’s swimming laps. THE BTG (BPAC11) also entered this logic, unlike Bradesco (BBDC4) and Itaú (ITUB4). They buy minority stakes, keep the board members and invest in the company”, he argues.

For him, this is healthier from a financial point of view than the movement of banks, which acquired other companies and absorbed their operations. “With the ecosystem, XP guarantees that its products will be distributed”, he observes.

He also claims that anyone who is not bought runs the risk of, in the long run, becoming a loss. “If you’re successful, one of the two, BTG or XP, will want to buy it,” he predicts.

Good deal

In the view of João Abdouni, analyst at inverse, there is a gold rush following the fintechs and XP is best placed to capture that move.

“In 2018, there were 87 fintechs and today there are 771. The market does not support so many companies. I imagine that there will be a consolidation, with the winners buying the others. This has happened in the past. Brazil had many banks in the 1980s at the end of the process, there were only five that bought all the others”, he observes.

Another expert, who declined to be identified, reports that the brokers’ profit margin is getting tighter. “The movement helps to improve the margin because it reduces costs and increases negotiation”, he says.

For Ágora, in a comment sent to customers, it makes sense that XP wants to increase its exposure to the B2C (Business to Consumer) segment, especially considering that Modal has a strong presence in the futures market.

The broker rated the valuation as fair, with acquisition multiples discounted 10-15% from XP on a P/E (price-to-earnings) basis for 2022.

Conflict of interests?

At this point, investors are wondering about possible conflicts. For Conte, from Levante, the executives have been professional enough to guarantee independence.

“Agents are not obliged to sell the products. What the buying groups want is business revenue. It’s a win-win”, he adds.

“Banco Modal will remain independent and segregated, despite being part of the XP Inc ecosystem. Cristiano Ayres and team, welcome,” wrote Guilherme Benchimol, XP founder and chairman.

History and plans

With a long history in the Brazilian financial industry, Modal has developed in recent years an open and integrated investment platform with a banking solution that complements its investment and institutional banking businesses.

The ecosystem offers a digital experience for end customers (B2C and B2B), and also for partners (B2B2C) looking for an integrated white label financial services solution (Modal as a Service).

The model will be strengthened by integration with the XP ecosystem and will help accelerate Banco XP’s product offering, the company said.

XP and Banco Modal, in September 2021, had together 3.8 million active customers, while the five largest Brazilian banks had a total of 457 million customers with bank relationships and 175 million customers with credit operations, not excluding double counting.

In a statement, XP commented that the companies share the mission to “exceed their customers’ expectations and democratize access to high quality financial products and services at an affordable cost, in addition to sharing a culture based on meritocracy and the partnership model “.

In terms of net revenue, in the last twelve months to September, XP and Banco Modal totaled R$ 11.8 billion against R$ 427 billion generated by the five banks.