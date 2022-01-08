Who’s the next Chelsea base jewel in line to join Tuchel’s roster

Attacking midfielder Harvey Vale, 18, will have a chance to show that he can be part of Thomas Tuchel’s first team at Chelsea

THE Chelsea should give a chance to several athletes from the base this Saturday (8), when face Chesterfield for the FA Cup with Live broadcast through the ESPN on Star+. It is the perfect opportunity for Thomas Tuchel to rest his main players.

The match against the English 5th division team takes place amid a marathon of difficult games for the Blues. In between January 2nd and 15th, the Stamford Bridge team will have faced Liverpool, tottenham, Chesterfield, Spurs again and Manchester City.

One of the gems that might have a chance this Saturday is Harvey Vale. The 18-year-old attacking midfielder has already been linked to games from Champions League and Premier League, but entered the field only for the English League Cup. He has a contract for the next 18 months and is in negotiations to renew.

Before the emergence of Mason Mount, Reece James, Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham under Tuchel’s predecessor Frank Lampard, the problem for Chelsea’s promises was the lack of transition to the first team. Vale is one of the next in line and tries to prove that the ‘Lampard era’ was not a flash.

The 18-year-old forward played two matches under Tuchel’s command, both for the League Cup. He made his debut against Brentford as a starting attacking midfielder on the left in a 3-4-2-1 scheme and produced several good moments before being substituted 20 minutes into the second half. He too left the bench against Tottenham last Wednesday (5).

The game against Chesterfield this Saturday offers Vale a chance to show that it can be part of the first team.