Why can’t you see the award?

The Golden Globes 2022 takes place tomorrow, but this time in a way quite different from what we are used to. Considered one of the “thermometer” awards for the Oscar, the award this year will undergo changes.

The first is the absence of stars and stars who normally participate in the awards — either by being invited or by nomination in some category. According to information revealed by EW, the HFPA (Foreign Press Association in Hollywood) has announced that it wants a “simple” event.

The second implies that the ceremony will not be televised, and the winners will be revealed in an unusual way for an award of this size. We will meet the winners through social media and the official website. That’s right, there won’t be all the luxury and glamor we are used to.

According to a note sent to Variety, “this year’s event will be private and will not be live streamed. We will provide real-time updates on the winners through the official Golden Globe website and our social networks.”

Golden Globe Statue Image: Robyn Beck/AFP

Even without being televised, a small ceremony will take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Los Angeles, United States. It is the way that the HFPA found not to let the award go completely unnoticed and to gather only the members of the Association.

However, according to Variety, the HFPA tried to gather celebrities to be present at the award, but all refused to participate in the Golden Globes 2022, as is the case of South Korean actor Lee Jung Jae, protagonist of “Round 6”.

But what is happening?

The degradation of the Golden Globes doesn’t exactly come as a shock to anyone following the film industry. In 2020, Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa filed a lawsuit against the Foreign Press Association in Hollywood alleging the creation of a “culture of corruption”, barring certain professionals like her from entering the committee and accepting “thousands of dollars from studios , channels and celebrities to whom they present the awards”, in exchange for silence about such practices.

The lawsuit was dismissed by a federal judge, but it was enough to get the attention of the press.

As early as February 2021, the Los Angeles Times newspaper pointed out probable financial errors of the association and ethical issues in the definition of the nominees for the awards.

A violation of one of the Golden Globe’s rules, which prevents members from getting expensive gifts, was also pointed out. However, the judges take luxury trips and meet celebrities, which has raised suspicions in the industry.

To try to improve its public image, the Association started donating large amounts of money to various causes in recent years, including scholarships aimed at art and film courses.

Presenter Rick Gervais at the 2020 Golden Globes Image: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images

And why won’t it be televised?

Another accusation received by the HFPA is that of racism, in addition to the lack of representation both among voters and among nominees.

Jenny Cooney, one of the HFPA members, admitted in March 2021 that the association has no black jurors. “This was never seen as a problem,” he said in an interview with Australia’s Today Show.

With such a scenario, the Association hired ethical consultants and reformulated internal rules to increase diversity, but there was no way out: in May of the same year, NBC, the North American broadcaster that has broadcasting rights for the event until 2026, announced that it did not will broadcast the 2022 ceremony. In Brazil, TNT will also not broadcast.

In this way, we can only hope that the Golden Globe becomes more inclusive and changes its guidelines, so that we can watch it again in 2023.