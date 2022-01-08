Why did Petrobras (PETR4) leave the B3 dividend index (IDIV) right when it started to be seen as a good payer?

(Photo: Shutterstock)

The new IDIV theoretical portfolio, the B3 index that gathers stocks that stand out in the payment of dividends, went into effect on Monday (3) with a change that caught the attention of analysts. Petrobras’ preferred shares (PETR4) were excluded from the indicator, as were those of five other companies: Syn Prop Tech (SYNE3), formerly Cyrela Commercial Properties; Vibra (VBBR3), formerly BR Distribuidora; Ferbasa (FESA4), national leader in the production of ferroalloys; GetNet (GETT11), payment services company; and Mahle Metal Leve (LEVE3), in the auto parts segment.

In the case of Petrobras, the exclusion drew attention because it followed the announcement, in November 2021, of the state-owned company’s new dividend distribution policy – ​​which, together with the good results thanks to the high oil price, made the company one of the Top Paying Bets for 2022.

According to the strategic plan for the period 2022 to 2026, the state-owned company plans to distribute between US$ 60 billion and US$ 70 billion in earnings during this period. The company adopted as a criterion a minimum dividend of US$4 billion for years in which the average price of Brent oil exceeds US$40 a barrel.

The new plan provides for the payment of quarterly dividends, with the possibility of extraordinary distributions, regardless of the level of indebtedness. “In all distribution parameters, dividends cannot compromise the company’s financial sustainability in the short, medium and long term”, ponders the document.

For this reason, some analysts started to include Petrobras in their investment recommendations. Report published by InfoMoney shows that the company’s shares are among the top bets by experts for strategies focused on dividends in 2022.

“It didn’t even cross our minds, at the beginning of 2021, to place Petrobras in a dividend portfolio,” said Pedro Serra, research manager at Ativa Investimentos, in the report. And Serra’s observation gives clues to what motivated the exclusion of the company’s shares from the IDIV right now.

How is the IDIV calculated?

To be included in the theoretical portfolio of B3 indices, shares must meet a series of requirements, whose evaluation is based on historical indicators. And in recent years, Petrobras has not been one of the most prominent actions in the distribution of dividends.

“Petrobras was harmed by the high indebtedness and by deviations, which limited it to pay less or nothing”, says Pedro Galdi, an analyst at Mirae Asset Corretora, noting that IDIV’s goal is history, not potential.

According to the IDIV methodology, the inclusion criteria are:

Be among the eligible assets that, in the period of validity of the three previous portfolios, in descending order, together represent 99% of the sum of the Tradability Index (IN); Be present in 95% of the trading sessions during the period of validity of the three previous portfolios; not be classified as penny stock (with a quotation below R$1); Being within 33% of assets with the largest dividend yields (rate of return with dividends) distributed in the last three years; Have the sum of dividend yields of every 12 consecutive months, in the last three years, greater than zero.

There are also criteria for the exclusion of IDIV shares, which are as follows:

Not meeting inclusion criteria 1, 2 and 3; be, in descending order of dividend yield, ranked above 44% of eligible assets; Have the sum of your dividend yields of the last four quarters equal to zero; Pass, during the term of the portfolio, to be listed in a special situation (judicial recovery, for example). In this case, they will be excluded from the index at the end of the first trading day in this framework.

According to B3 informed the InfoMoney, the reason for the withdrawal of Petrobras – and of the other five actions – from the IDIV was the second exclusion criterion. According to him, in order not to be excluded, the assets must be ranked among the “top 44%” stocks with the highest dividend yield.

“Within a ranking of the largest payers of dividends in the last 3 years, none of them remained among the top 44%”, explained B3 in a statement.

In the view of André Vidal, responsible for the Oil, Gas and Basic Materials sector at XP’s research, with its new dividend distribution policy, Petrobras “should return to IDIV soon”. “We have a projection of dividend yield for Petrobras around 25% for 2022 and amounting to almost 100% in the sum of 2022 to 2026″, he explains.

IDIV portfolio

Check out the complete composition of the new B3 Dividend Index theoretical portfolio:

Company ticker Participation in IDIV (%) ABC BRAZIL ABCB4 0.6 BANRISUL BRSR6 1.1 BBSECURITY BBSE3 3.5 BRADESCO BBDC3 3.6 BRADESCO BBDC4 3.7 BRADESPAR BRAP4 3.6 BRAZIL BBAS3 3.1 BRAZIL AGRO AGRO3 0.9 CCR SA CCRO3 2.7 CEMIG CMIG3 3.0 CEMIG CMIG4 3,4 CESP CESP6 2,3 COPASA CSMG3 1.4 COPEL CPLE3 1.1 COPEL CPLE6 2.8 CPFL ENERGIA CPFE3 2.9 CYRELA REALT CYRE3 2.6 DIRECTIONAL DIRR3 0.6 ELECTROBRAS ELECT3 2.9 ELECTROBRAS ELECT6 3.2 ENAUT PART ENAT3 0.6 BR ENERGIES ENBR3 2.8 ENGIE BRAZIL EGIE3 2.6 INDS ROMI ROMI3 0.4 IOCHP-MAXION MYPK3 1,2 ITAUSA ITSA4 3,4 ITAUUNIBANCO ITUB3 2.9 ITAUUNIBANCO ITUB4 2.6 JHSF PART JHSF3 1.0 MRV MRVE3 2.0 SAFE HARBOR PSSA3 2.2 QUALICORP QUAL3 2.7 SANEPAR SAPR4 0.4 SANTANDER BR SANB11 4.3 NATIONAL SID CSNA3 2.9 TAESA TAEE11 4.6 TEGMA TGMA3 0.3 TELEF BRAZIL VIVT3 6.2 TRAN PAULIST TRPL4 4,5 UNITE UNIP6 2.7 WIZ SA WIZS3 0.4

Source: B3