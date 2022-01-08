Why Inter and Nikão broke up at the last minute, and the player was free for São Paulo

Attacking midfielder had everything right to sign with Internacional, but he changed the route and now he should be a reinforcement for São Paulo

The main news of Saturday (8) in national football is the turnaround involving Nikão, Internacional and São Paulo. The attacking midfielder had everything set to sign with the team from Rio Grande do Sul, but along with his fatigue, he changed his route at the last minute and is very close to closing with the São Paulo club. But what happened?

What was the ‘divergence’ that made the tricolor team take advantage of the situation and be about to announce its fourth reinforcement for 2022? The issue was financial.

THE ESPN Brazil he found that Internacional was very uncomfortable with a request made by the 29-year-old athlete’s agent, Paulo Pitombeira, who in a very short period of time raised the gloves he would receive for the deal from R$ 2 million to R$ 4 million.

The colorado team considered the request for double the amount they had agreed to pay initially shocking and decided to end any negotiations, not even opening the possibility of talking about it.

In all, if the club were to accept the new request, the club would have to pay around R$ 10 million between gloves, for Nikão and his agent, and salaries for the athlete, who was free on the market after not renewing his contract with the Athletic-PR, which won on December 31, 2021 – he had worked for the Paraná team since 2015.

Wanted, Pitombeira did not answer calls or respond to messages in the report, which will be updated if he gives any feedback.