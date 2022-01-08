Why is the US taking so long to deploy 5G?

No one doubts that 5G will be a global reality, but adapting to this new technology will take some time and will depend on many operational tests in countries that are investing in this infrastructure. This is what is happening in the United States. Earlier this week, telecommunications companies AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. agreed to postpone the 5G launch until Jan. 19 to give the Federal Aviation Administration more time.

The aim is to assess whether wireless signals interfere with flight control systems. In addition, there are many other precautions being taken to avoid operational problems in this first phase of implementation. Among them, experts cite the cost and complexity of launching a new infrastructure, which requires great caution in this first phase.

Barriers to improving 5G signal in the US

Despite having already deployed the 5G signal commercially, since 2020, in 50 cities, there are still many other obstacles to making the technology more accessible.

Another factor that has attracted criticism is the speed of North American connections, with an average download rate of just over 50 Mbps. The main cause is the barrier created by several operators in spending millions of dollars on updating antennas and also other structures required by the technology.

Meanwhile, the 5G download speed in South Korea is around 472 Mbps and in Bulgaria 402 Mbps. Values ​​that can exceed 625 Mbps, depending on the capacity and quality of services of each operator.

Concentrated commitment to enable 5G in the US

Aware of the importance of getting the right infrastructure for 5G, Dell Technologies Inc’s global technology director John Roese said that faster connections will open up numerous opportunities across industries such as manufacturing, logistics, retail and agriculture.

That’s because businesses are able to set up wireless services faster, making it a critical investment in optimizing time, reducing costs, and increasing productivity.

“It’s the key to smart factories and smart cities, the transformation of health, giving all communities greater access to technology,” said Roese.

One of the sectors that should largely benefit from 5G is agribusiness; The US still faces obstacles to enabling technology that intends to revolutionize the world economy Image: Petar Petrov / Shutterstock

Wait required

According to the director of Garner Inc., Bill Menezes, it is necessary to carry out all the necessary tests and also wait for the time for the availability of the radio waves described in the auction, for them to be carried out and the subsequent implementation of the infrastructure.

Among the logistics companies awaiting the expansion of 5G in the United States is DHL, which plans to invest heavily in robotics, scanners and tracking technology.

China dominates 5G and already studies 6G

While the United States is still slipping on installing 5G across the country, China is already thinking about 6G.

Currently, 5G already reaches 376 cities, the highest rate in the world, with almost one million transmission bases. 392 million homes are connected to the technology, with an average speed of 212 Mbps.

Among the brands already studying 6G is Huawei, which intends to reach connection speeds up to 50 times higher than 5G.

