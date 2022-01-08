Why the NYT will pay $550 million for a loss-making sports site | Business

In its biggest deal in 30 years, the New York Times has just acquired the sports news site The Athletic for $550 million. The transaction was revealed by the business and technology website The Information.

With an operation still in deficit, The Athletic’s main asset is its subscriber portfolio. The website created by Alex Mather and Adam Hansmann, executives who met while working on the Strava application, can add 1.2 million subscribers and new readers to the traditional American publication, albeit with a significantly lower average ticket.

The Athletic base should help NYT CEO Meredith Levien reach her goal of 10 million subscribers by 2025 — at the end of the third quarter, it was 8.3 million, notes the FT. In recent years, the newspaper has conquered the largest portfolio of digital readers in the world for a news site. Coverage during the Trump administration helped boost subscriptions. The NYT has been in operation for 170 years and is worth $8 billion on the stock exchange.

Unlike most of the competition, sports publishing chooses to capture the vital part of its revenue from the public rather than from advertisers, but the average subscription ticket is much lower than NYT’s ($72 versus $221 per year). NYT has been looking to renew its reader base by attracting consumers of digital content, while the sports site looked for a model that would help maintain its editorial independence and tap into its broad base of interest in the topic.

Founded in 2016 in San Francisco, Calif., Athletic has gained space with broad, hot coverage on teams, both professional and collegiate, from the US and UK. Noticing the editorial crisis in local newspapers, with poorly paid reporters, Mather and Hansmann decided to bet on their own website with an eye on a readership usually fanatical and thirsty for content about the teams of the heart.

“Let’s wait for every local newspaper to bleed and leave the scene, until we’re the last ones standing,” Mather told the NYT himself in an interview in 2017, recalled a report published recently by Puck.news — the American website about business, power and entertainment revealed in December that the NYT was granted exclusivity to negotiate the M&A.

The value of the transaction with NYT was below the initial expectations of the sports website’s founders. Athletic wanted $800 million for control of the company — an amount that was considered quite high by investors. Banker Aryeh Bourkoff, from LionTree, advised the website on the transaction.

Despite the pretense of Athletic’s founders, the multiple paid by the NYT isn’t exactly a bargain. Considering projected revenue of $77 million in 2021, the multiple is 7x. In another massive media deal last year, Axel Springer acquired Politico for about $1 billion, 5x the site’s annual revenue.

Athletic suffered from the pandemic. With the suspension of most sports championships, the site lost reading and had to lay off employees. The mark of more than 1 million fixed subscribers was also costly to the site, whose main effort is always to attract more readers.

In 2021, when it earned US$ 77 million, the site burned more than US$ 35 million in cash. According to The Information website, Athletic spent about US$ 95 million between 2019 and 2020, surpassing the US$ 73 million it recorded in revenue in the same period — in 2020, the site earned US$ 47 million. Before the deal with the NYT materialized, Athletic estimated it would only be profitable in 2023.

To finance the operation, the site carried out investment rounds that, together, total about US$ 140 million so far, according to Crunchbase. Private equity firm TPG Capital and Y Combinator are among the investors. In the last round, The Athletic was valued at $530 million.

For NYT, the deal represents the biggest acquisition since buying the Boston Globe in 1993, according to research firm Sentieo. The newspaper also recently bought Serial Productions, a podcaster, for $25 million. In 2016, it acquired the Wirecutter product reviews site, for US$ 30 million.