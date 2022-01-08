Why You Should Use Lubricant When Having Sex

Actress Carla Diaz made the news after sharing, on her Instagram profile, images of the hotel room where she stayed with her new boyfriend, councilor Felipe Becari, during a trip to Gramado (RS). While some fans noticed the rings that the couple – for the first time – appeared wearing, other followers noticed the presence of a lubricant beside the bed.

After the bust, Carla Diaz posted a new image laughing at the situation along with her boyfriend and called the episode a “lube tour”. THE Cimed, The product brand, in turn, joined in the fun and shared a photo of the product with the caption “Move, move, move with your hands”, an excerpt from the opening song of the soap opera “Chiquititas”, a production in which Carla acted as a child. Other than that, he has already hired the artist to advertise the K-med lubricant.

Some people related the use of the product to anal sex, others criticized the exposure, many laughed, and even Lumena, Carla’s colleague at BBB 21, spoke about the repercussion of the image.

our people, does even lubricant become news nowadays? is something so normal for people to use, how bizarre? — Lumena Aleluia (@LumenaAleluia) January 6, 2022

Sexologist Ana Canosa agrees with Lumena and reinforces that lubricants are accessories that should be part of anyone’s sexual routine. “Increasingly we are discovering the advantages of having a good lubricant on our hands. To make the touch of masturbation smoother, for anal sex, for vaginal penetration and also for oral sex, when it is specific for this use. There is no gender, nor age. Lubricant is an essential item”, reinforces the presenter of the Sexoterapia podcast.

With that in mind, we have selected different products available on the market to help you find a model to call your own (or “our”, as you prefer). Just take a look:

Water or silicone based

In an interview with universe, gynecologist Lilian Fiorelli, a specialist in Female Sexuality and Urogynecology at USP, explained that there are two types of lubricants available on the market; those that are made of silicone – and that, consequently, have greater durability – and those that are water-based.

“The disadvantage of this second model is that the water in the composition dries in a few minutes and may need to be reapplied during intercourse”, points out the doctor, who recalls that both materials are compatible with the use of condoms.

temperature in heights

Some models cause changes in the sensitivity of the applied area, such as lubricants that imitate “ice” or “pepper”. Products with different tastes and textures, such as chocolate, can also increase the couple’s fun at “h”.

In addition to these models, another “hype” product on the erotic market is jambu lubricant, a typical fruit from the North of Brazil that causes the sensation of “damping” and the effect can be felt both in those who apply and in those who receive oral sex.

Ana Canosa also mentions the option of lubricants made with cannabis, a marijuana active. “They are made from coconut oil, but they are not legalized in Brazil”, comments the sexologist.

But pay attention, for lubricants made from coconut oil, the use of condoms is not viable, “because it damages its porosity and impairs its effectiveness in preventing pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases”, reinforces doctor Lilian Fiorelli.

How to use?

Sexologist Ana Canosa explains that, in heterosexual relationships with penetration, the lubricant must be spread on the glans penis and on the vulva region. In female masturbation, the product must also be applied to the vulva and clitoris.

In relation to anal penetration, the lubricant must be applied to the anus and penis – or to the tip of the penile girdle, if applicable.