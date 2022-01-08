Windows 11 Preview brings new look to classic Alt+Tab feature

Microsoft released the first update of the year for the Windows 11 preview this Thursday (6). The current Canal Dev experimental build is Build 22526 and the improvements are discrete, with no new tools or programs, but there are improvements for Apple AirPods users and the Alt + Tab app switching interface.

For testers in general, the most obvious change is in the interface change to Alt + Tab. The change replaces the section displayed in full screen with a “pop-up” solution, as it was in Windows 10 — instead of blurring across the screen, the system uses the effect to highlight the app switcher.

Here is what the windowed ALT + TAB (not full screen) experience we’re trying in Dev Channel looks like. pic.twitter.com/uQFybkM0dx — Brandon LeBlanc (@brandonleblanc) January 6, 2022

The change isn’t all that big, but it appeals to users who aren’t fans of the Task Viewer. This simple change also distances the new feature from the traditional Alt + TAB, avoiding redundancies in functionality.

Another important addition, especially for Apple product users, is the addition of wideband speech support to AirPods — AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. This capability significantly improves microphone quality in voice calls or video calls in Windows 11.

bug fixes

In this update, many bugs have been fixed in the Windows 11 preview. Canaltech highlights some of the main problems solved.

Improved resolution of application icons in search results when system scale is set to greater than 100%;

Fixed issue causing widget tray to appear at lower resolution than native on secondary monitors;

The widget tray should no longer appear empty with just the “add widgets” button;

Update availability

As always, Microsoft gradually distributes the package. If you’re a Windows 11 tester subscribed to the Dev Channel it’s worth scanning for pending downloads on Windows Update. There is no forecast for the release of any of the features for the Beta Channel or the general public.

