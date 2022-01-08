Windows 11: update brings new Alt+Tab shortcut interface

This past Thursday (6), Microsoft released the build 22526 for the participants of the Windows Insider Test Program Dev Channel, with a few updates and bug fixes. The last build was released in December, meaning the Insiders are getting the first update of the year.

One of the improvements that caught the most attention was the interface change in Alt+Tab shortcut Windows 11 change window. The update replaces the full-screen change with a pop-up that displays all active windows, just like in Windows 10.

Alt+Tab feature in popup formatSource: twitter

Insiders Dev

Anyway, it is important to note that the new interface is an experiment for Windows 11, that is, the novelty may or may not be released to the company’s final consumers. Feedback from Insiders will be crucial to Microsoft’s decision.

Another improvement adds wideband speech support in Apple AirPods headsets and raises the microphone quality for calls made through Windows 11. The feature is included in common, Pro and Max versions of AirPods.

All bug fixes and detailed updates are available on the official website of the Windows Insider program. The update is being released to participants gradually and is not scheduled for release for the Beta Channel or general public.