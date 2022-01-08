With a 405% increase in medical layoffs, Azul will cancel hundreds of flights in January due to lack of crew, says union | Economy

With a 405% increase in medical layoffs for crew members in January this year compared to the historical average, the Blue will cancel “hundreds of flights” by the end of the month, said this Friday (7) Ondino Dutra, president of the National Aeronauts Union (SNA). The entity represents pilots and flight attendants.

The absences are due to the need to isolate crew members with flu-like illnesses such as Covid-19, amid the advance in the country of the omicron variant and the H3N2 influenza virus.

Dutra participated in a union live to talk about the impact of flu syndromes on Azul’s operations. With about 5,000 pilots and flight attendants, the airline is the leader in passenger transport in Brazil in the last 12 months, according to data from the National Air Transport Agency (Anac).

According to the union, Azul did not say how much the 405% increase in medical layoffs represented, in absolute numbers.

2 de 2 Azul plane at Santos Dumont airport, in Rio — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Azul plane at Santos Dumont airport, in Rio — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

The company proposed to the crew the possibility of taking time off once a month until March –9 times, instead of the 10 monthly days off provided for by law. In exchange, you will pay bonuses ranging from R$489 to R$2,201 per time off granted. The value varies by function: stewards earn the lowest value; and international flight captains, the largest. Employee membership is voluntary.

To the g1, Azul reaffirmed that the reprogramming is due to the increase in the number of medical layoffs. It also stated that more than 90% of normal operations and that passengers are being notified in advance of changes (read more below).

On Thursday (6), the Gol had issued an alert for possible impacts on company flights. The company is looking for volunteers among the crew with more than 10 days off per month, the minimum stipulated by law, who want to work using the additional time off.

THE can informed that it was not yet necessary to change flights due to the increase in cases of flu syndrome in Brazil.

A survey by the Brazilian Association of Pharmacy and Drugstore Chains (Abrafarma) released this Thursday (6) points out that the rate of positive results for Covid-19 in pharmacy tests tripled in the last week of the year compared to the previous seven days, jumping from 11.8% to 33.3%, he points out

Between December 27 and January 2, more than 95 thousand were infected – the equivalent of approximately one third of the tests carried out in the period. In the previous week, 22 thousand were positive – which accounts for 11.8% of the tests carried out in pharmacies and drugstores.

Read the full text of Azul’s note: