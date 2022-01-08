With a 405% increase in medical layoffs, Azul will cancel hundreds of flights

Amid the advance of the omicron variant of the coronavirus and the H3N2 influenza virus, Azul recorded a 405% increase in medical layoffs in the first week of January 2022 compared to the historical average, according to the SNA (National Union of Aeronauts).

With the absence of crew, “hundreds of flights” will be canceled by the end of the month, said yesterday Ondino Dutra, president of the union that represents pilots and flight attendants.

What the company told us: that it [Azul] intends to cancel hundreds of flights in January, in the second half, in particular, due to lack of crew.”

Ondino Dutra, president of the National Aeronauts Union, live by the entity

Azul did not report, in absolute numbers, how much represents the 405% increase in medical layoffs. To avoid canceling and altering flights, the airline proposed to the crew to exchange a break for financial compensation.

Employees have ten monthly days off provided for by law, but Azul is negotiating a reduction to nine days off in January, February and March. Membership is voluntary. Bonus values ​​range from R$489 to R$2,201, depending on the position.

Sought this morning (8th), Azul has not yet manifested itself. Yesterday (7), in a note sent to the UOL, the airline reported that 10% of scheduled flights in January were affected after a “high number of medical layoffs” among crew and administrative staff.

Azul added that its crew members present, in their entirety, symptoms with mild symptoms of the diseases. The situation “has followed the growth in the number of cases of flu and covid-19 in Brazil and in the world”, says the airline. Affected passengers must be notified and assisted.