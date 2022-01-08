With a reported reduction in shipments from Brazil and the ICO, Arabica coffee…

Concern about the global supply of grain maintains the projection of high prices in the medium term

The Arabica coffee futures market ended the week with appreciation for the main contracts on the New York Stock Exchange (ICE Future US), confirming the upward trend previously pointed out by analysts.

March/22 had a high of 675 points, traded at 238.45 cents/lbp, May/22 had an increase of 645 points, traded at 238.30 cents/lbp, July/22 had a high of 635 points, worth 237.90 cents /lbp and september/22 recorded an appreciation of 625 points, worth 237.45 cents/lbp.

The first week of coffee was of expressive appreciation for coffee, the reference contract advanced 6.78% in the accumulated weekly. Prices have risen to a 3-week high. Concerns about the tighter global supply fueled the purchase of coffee futures this Friday.

In addition, the market gains new support with data released by the International Coffee Organization (ICO) last Thursday, pointing to a 12.4% reduction in global coffee exports to 9.246 million bags. On Monday, in Brazil, Secex announced a 17.2% decline in the volume shipped in December.

In London, the conilon type coffee also rose in this session. March/22 had an increase of US$ 9 per ton, worth US$ 2316, May/22 registered an appreciation of US$ 11 per ton, quoted at US$ 2266, July/22 had an increase of US$ 11 per ton, worth US$ 2253 and September/22 registered an advance of US$ 10 per ton, worth US$ 2248.

Read more:

In Brazil, the physical market followed and also ended with appreciation in the main commercialization centers in the country.

Type 6 hard drink bica race had a rise of 2.72% in Guaxupé/MG, traded at R$1,510.00, Poços de Caldas/MG had a rise of 1.41%, quoted at R$1,440.00, Sponsorship/ MG appreciated by 1.68%, worth R$1,510.00, Araguarí/MG recorded a rise of 2.04%, traded for R$1,500.00, Varginha/MG increased by 2%, worth R$1,530.00 , Campos Gerais/MG appreciated by 2.72%, quoted at R$ 1,513.00 and Franca/SP registered an increase of 3.36%, worth R$ 1,540.00.

The peeled cherry type had an increase of 2.56% in Guaxupé/MG, traded for R$1,600.00, Poços de Caldas/MG had an increase of 1.32%, worth R$1,530.00, Patrocínio/MG had a rise of 1.63%, worth R$1,560.00, Varginha/MG appreciated by 1.94%, traded for R$1,580.00 and Campos Gerais/MG rose 2.61%, worth R$1,573.00.