With an increase in demand, Unimed offers video consultation for R$ 1 – General

Due to the increased demand for care for people with flu-like symptoms in emergency services, Unimed is encouraging patients to perform video consultations through an application. In January and February, the health plan set a price of R$ 1 for the service, in an attempt to reduce face-to-face demand at the Emergency Room.

VIDEO: Public search for Covid-19 tests increases sevenfold in Santa Maria

According to infectious disease physician Fábio Lopes Pedro, the increase in demand is due to new variations of the flu virus and Covid-19, such as Ômicron.

– These variations have been presented as a very benign, mild disease, with mild symptoms and that spare the lung. Thus, fortunately, our users have not had complications or need for hospitalization – he explains.

In case of need, the patient is referred for face-to-face care. The main symptoms are a runny nose, headache and sore throat and cough.

Demand for flu vaccine increases in Santa Maria after emergence of new variant

The promotional price is valid for users of Unimed Santa Maria health plans. The video consultation is carried out through the application “Hospital Unimed SM – Virtual Care”, available for download from the Play Store.

