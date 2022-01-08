With Goulart close to being announced, Rueda wants to sign a Corinthians midfielder

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on With Goulart close to being announced, Rueda wants to sign a Corinthians midfielder 5 Views

saints

Santos’ sports board has been seeking reinforcements for the club in the market, but keeping the budget low

Geovana Barcelos

Per Geovana Barcelos

Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC - Has been working in the market looking for reinforcements for next season
© Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC – Has been working in the market looking for reinforcements for next seasonPhoto: Ivan Storti/Santos FC – Has been working in the market looking for reinforcements for next season
Geovana Barcelos

Santos’ executive director of football, Edu Dracena, is active in the ball market looking for reinforcements for next season. With a delicate financial situation, Alvinegro Praiano has been negotiating with Ricardo Goulart which is free on the market since it terminated its contract with the club in china. The player is considered the most victorious alien.

At age 30, he won three Chinese Championship titles, one Asian Champions League, one Cup and three Super Cup. According to information from the journalist David Chinaglia, another player who is in the sights of the São Paulo team is the midfielder Ederson, which belongs to the Corinthians, but it’s on loan to Fortaleza.

But the saints was not the only one to carry out surveys by the player, others interested are Coritiba and Athletic miner and the own strength who have an interest in extending the loan for one more season. Pici’s Tricolor understands that with the player on the team, they will be able to seek titles this season, as well as some fans request the player’s return to the Corinthians.

The club has already announced the hiring of the defender Eduardo Bauermann and the midfielder Bruno Oliveira, but is close to announcing another hiring, as negotiations with Goulart are advanced. THE team santista re-presents next Sunday (09).

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Who’s the next Chelsea base jewel in line to join Tuchel’s roster

Attacking midfielder Harvey Vale, 18, will have a chance to show that he can be …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved