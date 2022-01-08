With Goulart close to being announced, Rueda wants to sign a Corinthians midfielder

Santos’ executive director of football, Edu Dracena, is active in the ball market looking for reinforcements for next season. With a delicate financial situation, Alvinegro Praiano has been negotiating with Ricardo Goulart which is free on the market since it terminated its contract with the club in china. The player is considered the most victorious alien.

At age 30, he won three Chinese Championship titles, one Asian Champions League, one Cup and three Super Cup. According to information from the journalist David Chinaglia, another player who is in the sights of the São Paulo team is the midfielder Ederson, which belongs to the Corinthians, but it’s on loan to Fortaleza.

But the saints was not the only one to carry out surveys by the player, others interested are Coritiba and Athletic miner and the own strength who have an interest in extending the loan for one more season. Pici’s Tricolor understands that with the player on the team, they will be able to seek titles this season, as well as some fans request the player’s return to the Corinthians.

The club has already announced the hiring of the defender Eduardo Bauermann and the midfielder Bruno Oliveira, but is close to announcing another hiring, as negotiations with Goulart are advanced. THE team santista re-presents next Sunday (09).