Withdrawal from FGTS in 2022: see the amount that will be paid this year

According to Federal Savings Bank, the birthday loot of the FGTS (Employee Severance Indemnity Fund), may surpass the mark of BRL 22 billion in payments this year. Only in the transfers of this month of January, R$ 1.9 billion will be used to fund 1.3 million quotas.

The birthday service is a modality of FGTS which allows the withdrawal of part of the balance of any account, active or inactive, from the fund each year, in the month of the employee’s birthday. So far, about 17.8 million people have joined it.

To adopt the modality, the worker must carry out the procedure through the channels made available by Caixa, with the application of the FGTS, The site, the Internet Banking Caixa or at the institution’s branches.

Remembering that those who want to have access to the withdrawal-birthday this year, must sign up until the last day of the month in which they celebrate their birthday. Otherwise, the application will only be considered from the following year.

Check out the 2022 loot-birthday calendar

Birthday month Deadline for partial withdrawal of FGTS
JanuaryFrom January 4th to March 31st
FebruaryFrom February 1st to April 30th
MarchFrom March 1st to May 31st
AprilFrom April 1st to June 30th
MayFrom May 3rd to July 31st
JuneFrom June 1st to August 31st
JulyFrom the 1st of July to the 30th of September
AugustFrom August 2nd to October 31st
SeptemberFrom September 1st to November 30th
OctoberFrom October 1st to December 31st
NovemberFrom November 1st to January 31st, 2023
DecemberFrom December 1st to February 28th, 2023

It is noteworthy that whoever opts for the modality loses the right to withdraw-withdrawal of the FGTS, which allows the worker to fully redeem his resources. However, the option is only released upon unfair dismissal or in other situations provided for by law.

If the worker regrets having opted for the birthday withdrawal, it is possible to return to the traditional fund modality, but it will be necessary to wait 25 months, that is, 2 years and 1 month for everything to be regularized.

