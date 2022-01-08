Without even training, goalkeeper Jaílson is another one who leaves Cruzeiro

Without the goalkeeper in the squad, Raposa will have savings of R$ 2 million. Photo: (Ernesto Ryan/Getty Images)

Goalkeeper Jailson, who was dismissed from Palmeiras on December 4 of last year, will not be part of Cruzeiro’s squad in the 2022 season. Another cut justified by the budget reform in Cruzeiro, the goalkeeper who was announced on December 13 even presented himself to the mining team.

Jailson’s hiring was a request from former coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, who was also dismissed from the club for financial reasons, and was hired by the executive Alexandre Mattos, who was not even announced by Cruzeiro, but was already working on signings.

The economy of Cruzeiro with the layoff will be, approximately, R$ 2 million between salaries, allowances for signing the contract and other negotiation issues.

Jailson, when announced by the club, updated his official Instagram account, putting his blue shirt photo on his profile and making a post celebrating the deal. The profile picture was changed and the post deleted by the 40-year-old goalkeeper.

SAF do Cruzeiro sought to justify the decision made for financial reasons and understands that the permanence of the Cruzeiro idol was unfeasible: “Cruzeiro is clear that there is no other way to maintain the history of one of the greatest football clubs in the world that don’t be with responsible management, with employees and athletes who are fully aligned with this thought”.

According to information from Rádio Itatiaia, Ronaldo bought 90% of Cruzeiro’s shares for R$ 400 million, an investment made immediately to pay off emergency debts and investments in the football department.