Woman carries in her arms a pet lion who had fled in Kuwait

In Sabahiya, southern Kuwait, a woman rose to prominence after being filmed around several streets carrying a lion, her pet that had run away from home.

The images, released last Sunday (2), show the animal’s owner struggling to hold it under her front paws while it struggled.

After walking several meters, the woman, apparently exhausted, placed the animal on the ground while it rested.

According to the local news site Al Anbaa, the alert for the escape of the lion was issued on Sunday, and the environmental police were immediately called to the scene.

Authorities later helped the woman contain the cat before it was returned to captivity.

Crime

Keeping exotic animals indoors as pets is a popular phenomenon in many countries in the Persian Gulf region, although it is illegal, including in Kuwait.

In Dubai, a new crackdown on dangerous animal ownership was launched in June 2020, following reports of a wild cat wandering through a residential area — though it was later revealed that the filmed animal was actually a domestic cat.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia have laws that prohibit the possession of such pets, but enforcement is poor.

In 2019, experts warned that cheetahs were at risk of dying in East Africa because their cubs were being stolen and sold to wealthy Arab men as pets.

In an interview with the British tabloid DailyMailDr Laurie Marker of the Cheetah Conservation Fund said that up to three-quarters of the cubs born to wild cheetahs in the Horn of Africa each year are taken and sold to smugglers.

She warned that if steps were not taken to end the trade, the animals would die within two years.