Woman rescues a lion that has run away from home and carries him in her lap; Look

posted on 01/07/2022 9:58 PM / updated on 01/07/2022 9:59 PM



The environmental police were notified of the incident and immediately moved to the location – (credit: Reproduction)

An unusual image in Sabahiya, South Kuwait, gained prominence on social media. This is a woman who carried her own lion through several streets after he had run away from home. The animal, considered a pet by her, had escaped last Sunday (2/1). The environmental police were notified of the incident and immediately moved to the scene.

On the same day, the woman found the lion and needed help so that the feline was not taken into captivity. Local authorities contributed to the process, according to the local news website Al Anbaa.

In the video, the woman is seen holding the animal through the streets of Kuwait under her front paws while the cat struggles. After a few meters and looking exhausted, the woman then placed the pet on the ground to rest.

Having exotic animals at home as pets or so-called “pets” is a popular phenomenon in many countries in the Persian Gulf region, including Kuwait. However, this is an illegal practice.