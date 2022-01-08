Woman tries to attack Carlinhos Maia on the edge of Maceió; watch videos | alagoas

The influencer Carlinhos Maia got involved in a mess this Friday afternoon (7) in Maceió. While taking pictures with fans, a woman approached him and called him ‘ridiculous’ because he would have refused to take a picture with her. Then the woman pours a liquid that was in a glass. She was held by other people.

On his Instagram profile, Carlinhos told that he was taking a tour of the summer tourist attractions installed by the City Hall, when a crowd gathered to accompany him. (see video above). The woman approached when he stopped in front of a beach hut to talk and take pictures.

“A woman with a tin in her hand, this size, comes up to me in the crowd and goes like this: ‘you’re ridiculous.’ I still looked at it like that and thought I must be kidding. She said, ‘you’re ridiculous.’ I said why? Because you didn’t take a picture with me,” Maia reported.

Another video shows the same woman arguing with other people for trying to jump the line to take a photo in a giant beach chair, one of the places that has attracted a lot of people (see video after text).

Carlinhos Maia went so far as to say that the woman had been arrested, but the Civil Police informed that there was no record of the occurrence.

Woman gets involved in confusion on the edge of Maceio