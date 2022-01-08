Xiaomi patents fingerprint sensor that works across the screen

Under-screen fingerprint sensors are increasingly popular in cell phones, but while this technology brings more possibilities and convenience, there is still a problem in use: you need to place your finger exactly on it for the reading to take place. Xiaomi has now registered a patent for a technology that can eliminate this limitation.

The new technology patented by Xiaomi allows you to use the fingerprint sensor anywhere on the screen. That way you don’t have to tap exactly in one place. The document says that the technology uses an array of infrared LED light transmitters between the layer and the AMOLED of the screen. In this case, the light receivers are above the infrared light transmitters and together they form parts of the fingerprint sensor reader.

The reading is then done as follows: the capacitive sensor indicates the position and shape where the finger is. The infrared LED emits light out of the screen in the shape of a finger, which is reflected to the light receivers, which send the collected data to the system which compares it with stored data and determines if the impression is that of the cell phone owner or do not. In this way, the technology is able to transform specific parts of the screen into fingerprint readers, eliminating the need to touch a specific part of the display for the reading to be done. So, just take your smartphone from your pocket and place your finger on the screen to unlock, which is much more intuitive.