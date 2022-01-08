“You are more experienced and qualified”

Five-time world champion spoke about the matter in an interview with Betfair and assured that the Flamengo forward can be able to play in big clubs in Europe.

The return of Gabriel Barbosa, the Gabigol, to Europe is always a subject in the transfer windows. Living good seasons at Flamengo, with titles and artillery, the player has been speculated in Premier League clubs, such as Newcastle and West Ham.

Because of this, in an interview with Betfair, the five-time world champion Rivaldo commented on a possible return of the top scorer to European football. The former midfielder declared that, although Gabigol didn’t do well on the first pass, he should return to the Old Continent and even with the possibility of going to a big club.

“He didn’t do well in his first experience in Europe, but today he is a more experienced and qualified player who, in my opinion, would even justify playing for a bigger Premier League club like Chelsea, Arsenal or Manchester City, not wanting to disrespect the two interested clubs, of course,” he said.

Rivaldo also added that Gabigol should choose the team in which he is asked by the coach, not the board. According to the former player, this would ensure that he could have more opportunities to take the field and be part of the team’s design. Without the coach’s approval, there would be a greater chance of frustration.

“There is another fact that seems crucial to me. He must sign for a club that hired him after a request from the coach, not the board. When you arrive at a club without the support of the coach, you can end up having fewer opportunities to play and getting frustrated.” stated. “But if it turns out to be the coach’s bet, then he’ll have more time to adapt to the country and fit in with the new team, always with the certainty that he’ll have plenty of chances to play for his new club,” Rivaldo added to Betfair.