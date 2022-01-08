Your investment portfolio revealed

When it comes to investments, thinking long term is paramount, but the long term starts today! And do you already know where you are going to invest your money this New Year?

For your planning for the year to be complete, remember to also look at your investment portfolio, as this will indicate how much return expectations you may have, but also what risks your money is exposed to.

Investor, “Know thyself”

Greek philosophers to this day contribute with their advice, and for you to become a good investor you can follow the aphorism that says: “Know thyself”.

By getting to know your investor profile better, you will be able to choose with more conviction an investment distribution that suits your expected return and risk aversion. That way you’ll be able to sleep peacefully, knowing that your resources are invested in products whose daily variation will be within acceptable levels for you.

How much to invest in each type of product?

Most people are unsure about how much to put into each investment class, so it’s important to listen to what investment experts say, as some of these professionals create what we call investment allocation, that is, how the investment will be distributed. your money cake for each of the investment classes, analyzing the different strategies and the market moment.

This allocation is presented to you through percentages to be distributed among: post-fixed funds, private credit products (CDB, incentive debentures, etc.), government bonds, Brazilian shares, international shares, cryptocurrencies, etc.

Choosing investment funds

There are more than 20 thousand registered investment funds on the market. How are you going to be able to select and analyze and still find the funds in your bank that will meet your goals?

Through professional tools, these funds can be selectively filtered and analyzed according to their accessibility to investors and their investor profile, in order to then present a short and objective list of which are the most suitable for that profile at that time.

Whenever you, an investor, choose one of these products, read the promotional material carefully and clarify any doubts with the bank’s advisory team.