Youth announces the hiring of defensive midfielder Rômulo | youth

Juventude announced its fifth signing for the 2022 season this Friday afternoon. THE steering wheel Romulo, aged 21, arrives on loan from La Serena, Chile, as anticipated by ge.

The new reinforcement of Alviverde will be linked until the end of the Brazilian Championship and a purchase option fixed in the contract. Versatile, can also act as right-back, a position in which he served throughout the last year for the Chilean club.

With that, the coach Jair Ventura gains two options in a single player. In addition to fighting for a spot in midfield, Rômulo can fight for the title as an alternative to Paulo Henrique.

Born in Campo Grande (MS), Rômulo began his career in the youth categories of Desportivo Brasil, where he soon caught the attention of Cruzeiro. In the Minas Gerais team, he was the highlight of the Under-20 team and became a professional in 2019.

The following year, he ended up negotiating with La Serena. Since then, he has taken the field 35 times for the Chilean team and ended 2021 as a starter.