Youtuber paid BRL 20 million in Pokémon cards that could be fake

the youtuber, actor and boxer Logan Paul acquired a collection of Pokémon cards ultra-rare first edition for a trifle of US$ 3.5 million (about R$ 20 million) – however, now speculates that it may be a scam and he fell in a wonderful blow.

According to information reported by PokéBeach, the collecting community was aware of the collection for sale, but nobody was interested on the purchase because several details were quite doubtful.

For example, the cards – so valuable – were available through eBay Canada, instead of a specialized auction house.

In addition, the seller does not have no rating previous or feedback, as well as the product listing was full of grammatical errors. The advertiser even changed the username about 10 days before…

The investigation even describes in a quick analysis that the highest bid to acquire the cards was $72,500 dollars – which shows that the Pokémon collectors doubt authenticity of the product and makes the bid ‘low’.

To increase distrust, the seller insists he found the boxes in the attic of your new residence. The red flags pointed by PokéBeach are diverse and it’s no wonder that Logan Paul is heading to Chicago.

all this raised several suspicions in collectors, except in Logan Paul, which made the purchase and even released it on the internet. He is recognized, among other reasons, for collect rare cards of the Pokémon Trading Card Game.

Himself astro became aware of the suspicions and announced that he should leave towards the matrix from card authentication company Baseball Card Exchange (BBCE) this weekend to verify authenticity, but claims that they guaranteed they were valid.

Look:

just dropped $3,500,000 on this sealed & authenticated box of 1st Edition Pokémon cards 😯 pic.twitter.com/rMY2bVnKV2 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 20, 2021

About Pokemon

Pokemon, the franchise, was created by Satoshi Tajiri in 1995 and the first game in the series, Pokémon Red and Blue, was released for the Nintendo Game Boy in 1996.

This universe is inhabited by the creatures of the same name, which can be captured by coaches and being trained to participate in battles, among other things.

Several other games in the series have been released since then as Pokémon Gold, Silver, and Crystal; Ruby, Sapphire and Emerald, FireRed and LeafGreen, Diamond, Pearl and Platinum, among others. Each title presented a new generation of little monsters for players to set themselves on different continents.

So far, they have been created 898 different Pokémon.

The franchise also has a famous anime, starring Ash Ketchum and your dear Pikachu (the most famous little monster in the franchise), which is shown since 1997 and already has over a thousand episodes. The franchise has also appeared in movies, card games, manga and board games.

Pokemon is also considered the most successful and profitable media franchise in history, raising around US$95 billion since its launch.

