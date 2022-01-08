Zé Ricardo cites Vasco’s difficulty for reinforcements: “The last time I took so much wasn’t during the matinee period” | Vasco

After the first week of training since his return to Vasco , Zé Ricardo granted, this Saturday morning, a press conference. The search for reinforcements and the difficulty the club finds to bring players was one of the most discussed topics in the interview. The coach acknowledged that it is not being easy to reform the cast, assured that the direction is being judicious and even joked about the amount of denials received in recent weeks.

– I’ve been kidding with my colleagues that the last time I took so much was not during the matinee season. Vasco needs to regain credibility, first of all. That’s the word. Recovering credibility will naturally allow us to take steps bigger ones later.

– I totally understand the players’ denials and I understand Vasco’s direction. I have been very clear not to give red signals so that, on payday, we have the first positive signal with the athletes who arrived and with our employees. Let’s be different – said the coach, referring to the constant salary delays at the club.

Asked about the search for a striker, which has been much debated internally and charged by the fans, the 50-year-old coach assured that the club is doing a “sweep in the South American market” and, despite the financial difficulties, he hopes that the hiring be surgical and do not feel the weight of the cross-maltina shirt:

– The search for an attacker is always on the agenda. Attacking players are naturally more valued and disputed in the market. We are scanning the South American market. We ran into financial issues. But who knows, next week we might have news. The search is constant, with Carlos Brazil. We understand the fans’ impatience, but we are going to work with great discretion. What we want is to be punctual and bring players who will be the first option and not feel the weight of Vasco’s shirt. If we realize that it won’t be that player, we prefer to give confidence to those who are already here in our squad.

About the style of play that it intends to adopt at Vasco – the team debuts in Carioca Championship on the 26th, against Volta Redonda –, Zé Ricardo said that he intends to adopt an aggressive behavior, that he can have possession of the ball and put pressure on the opponent:

– What we want as a team, regardless of the way we play, is aggressive behavior. I like teams that can mold themselves to their opponents. But individual and collective behavior cannot change. Great football teams can vary their way of playing within the game. And that’s what I want. That the team has intelligence within the game. Within the discomfort, that we feel comfortable. First you have to do what has to be done. Afterwards, what we like, which is having possession, building the game, putting pressure on the opponent. And I think that within these initial training sessions this has been very clear.

See the full press conference:

– Of course I have an idea of ​​how we want to play. I have great respect for Marcelo Cabo, Lisca and Fernando Diniz, teammates I know. I understand that there was this group identity difficulty. We are doing a survey with Eduardo Húngaro of the 38 games in Serie B, the way they were played, how we scored the goals…

– Of course, I don’t want to talk too much about last year with my players, because most of it has arrived now and we don’t have to carry a negative charge. They arrived with great disposition and willingness. But internally, we raise the reasons that hypothetically made us not reach the goals.

How not to repeat the mistakes of 2021?

– Not only to look for these players (who did well in Serie B), but also for the players that we believe, within the profile that we draw together with the club’s board, will have these habits… And also seek information in all aspects so that we have a cohesive group, that knows the responsibility that is to represent a club like Vasco and the goals we have for the season.

– So, of course, last season taught us many things, especially what we cannot repeat, we know that Serie B draws itself as one of the most difficult Serie Bs of all time, with great teams, at least five, six with national titles, and we really need to reduce our mistakes as much as possible and leverage what we have good so that, by the end of the year, we will be achieving our main objective, which is to move up to Serie A.

– When I arrived at the club, many situations were passed on to me institutionally. Not exempting me from responsibility. We understand that Caio Lopes, together with his representative, had good options. In this case, we decided to maintain the institutional decision of the club, and that Caio Lopes would follow his career project outlined with his representative. I wish him every success, but each in their own way.

First impressions of the group being assembled

– Positive impressions. The group, despite being very small, was very willing. The cast that will be formed is practically all new. I believe that the athletes also found in us, support staff, from the new coaching staff, a lot of willingness to do a great job and, at least in the beginning, the impressions of our group have been very positive.

Difficulty history of Vasco

– Vasco’s big problem is the time spent, the decades, of disunity between the groups that commanded Vasco. I speak with a little propriety, but far from wanting to be the owner of the truth. It’s my third pass and these are problems that have been repeated for many years. What I can propose is union for Vasco to return to the main role in Brazilian football.

– Without a doubt what is being designed are outputs. The SAF model is still very recent. And honestly, I’m still not in a position to give an answer as to whether it’s the best path for Vasco and for other teams. I see clubs with successful owners and patrons. I see a path for more traditional teams on the issue of unity.

How to win back the crowd?

I have no right to call up Vasco’s fans. Who will call it up is the sequence of games we are going to play. It is our responsibility to bring the fans back to our side. This is historic, all that the club needed, the fans were present. I’m sure the fans will come and regain the confidence to fill São Januário. It’s the opportunity we have to make a beautiful story. The most important thing is to build a walk.

The direction has been working hard to bring players who can convey confidence to the fans, a more renowned player. We know that they are players more valued and disputed by other teams. For me it’s more important to have players in line with our thinking than renowned players. We want a team with technical conditions, but that transpires, as Serie B demands.

It’s a cliché, but defense is much more than the four-man line of defense. Anderson Conceição is a very healthy player, Luís Cangá we studied a lot before bringing him, a competitive player, good at aerial ball, he is not a slow player, despite his height. Players that will help a lot on the defensive line.

We have Ulisses, who is a player who has aroused a lot of interest in me since my last appearance. You need to come out of the egg shell, play, you’ll win minutes. We will certainly have one more player in the position until Carioca’s debut. We will have a special affection for the under-20 team. Two players who form the defense line of the under-20 that we watch very carefully (Zé Victor and Eric Pimentel). Good offense wins games, good defense wins championships.

Edimar vs. Riquelme dispute

Edimar was excited in the first chat. And talking to Bragantino, everyone was unanimous in saying that Edimar is a rare player, who wants to grow, even with his age. He is a group player. Playing or not playing, he is the same. That’s why it maintains its good level.

I told him that we had a very talented player in the position, which is Riquelme. Of course Riquelme will play some games, in others Edimar. And one will motivate the other. It was a punctual contraction that matched my existing thinking. I’m sure he will be important in Riquelme’s maturing process and in the process of putting a face on our team.

He’s an athlete I imagine playing for the center lane of the field. I made a point of calling him personally. I understand that it has very important characteristics, good breaking movement, attacking spaces, cold to define the moves. Unfortunately, he had some health problems, but he’s fully recovered and is looking forward to playing again.