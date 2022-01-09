10-year-old girl owns two companies and can retire at 15

The 10-year-old girl is known in Australia for being a success in the business world.

“She can retire at age 15 if she wants to.” The quote is from Roxy Jacenko about daughter Pixie Curtis, who is 10 years old, but is already known in Australia for being a success in the business world.

The girl owns two companies. One of them, Pixie’s Fidgets, was launched in March of last year with an eye on the explosion of fidgets toys, toys that provoke sensory stimulation through touch, colors and sounds – the best known in this category is the pop-it.

Items sold by Pixie’s company sold out within 48 hours. In the first month of operation, the business had revenues of US$ 200 thousand (R$ 1.1 million), according to a report on the Australian website news.com.au.

“Our family joke is that I’m going to work until I’m 100 and Pixie will have retired at 15 — I certainly know who’s smarter,” Jacenko told the website.

“She has a lot of dreams, which include a house on the beach and a Lamborghini SUV in the garage. She’s going to work much longer and harder to achieve this, but she’s on the right track,” adds Jacenko. “Now, the important lesson is to teach her to invest well and not waste her money.”

It’s a fact that much of a daughter’s success has everything to do with her mother’s support. Pixie Curtis became known to the public in 2014 at age 2 as “Instagram Princess”, because of the photos and captions Jacenko posted on an account she created for her daughter on the social network.

Thanks to the success of the profile, the girl’s mother founded her daughter’s first company that same year, Pixie’s Bows, a line of hair accessories for children. The deal was a success and child stars such as Suri Cruise, daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, and North West, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, were snapped with the accessory.

The two companies, Pixie’s Fidgets and Pixie’s Bows have now merged into Pixie’s Pix, which also sells other children’s games and accessories online, all approved by the girl.

It is Jacenko who runs her daughter’s business. She also has her own companies like Sweaty Betty PR, in public relations. In addition, the business mother launched a brand for her youngest son, Hunter, 7, the HPC Brand, of children’s clothing and accessories in December.

Jacenko says he wishes his children “happiness and good health” and that Pixie can get away from business if she wants to. “I’ve said that from day one, the moment Pixie doesn’t want to get ahead or get involved with Pixie’s Pixie and Pixie’s Bows, then we’ll re-evaluate. But for now, she’s happy, learning a lot,” he said.