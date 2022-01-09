14-year-old teen dies after neck cut by skate blade during hockey game; know details

A 14-year-old teenager died after having his neck cut by a skate blade during a hockey game. Teddy Balkind competed at St. Luke’s College in New Canaan, Connecticut, where he was in his tenth grade. The tragedy happened last Thursday night (6), in the middle of a match against Brunswick School.

According to reports released by the police and paramedics who attended the incident, at a certain point in the dispute, Balkind fell on the ice and, while recovering from the fall, he was hit by another player who was nearby and was unable to avoid the collision. The match was stopped immediately and the young man rushed to Greenwich Hospital, but he could not resist his injuries.

On Friday night, students and their families gathered outside St. Luke’s College to hold a vigil in honor of the boy. “Yesterday, we lost a precious young man in a tragic accident. Both St. Luke High and Brunswick High School are in shock and we work to support our students and families. St. Luke’s singular focus right now is to take care of our devastated community.”, informed the institution, in a note.

The Brunswick School also spoke out: “Tragedies like this are difficult to process and impossible to understand. We will do everything we can in the coming days and weeks to help and support those in our community and in the community of St. Luke’s.”.

Teddy’s death also moved the sports world. The NHL, the North American Hockey League, issued a statement on Twitter lamenting the boy’s death. Teams such as the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils also offered condolences, as did professional players Kevin Shattenkirk and Adam Henrique of the Anaheim Ducks team. Check it out below:

“The American Hockey League mourns the death of Teddy Balkind, a member of the hockey family who left us too soon. Our prayers and heartfelt condolences to Teddy’s family, teammates and many of Teddy’s friends.”

“The New York Rangers sends our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and community of Teddy Balkind, who tragically died in an accident during a hockey game last Thursday. It is difficult to express the impact of such a loss, but know that our thoughts and prayers are with you”.

“The New Jersey Devils send condolences to Teddy Balkind’s family and friends. Losing a young competitor in a hockey match is unthinkable. We are sad to hear of this tragedy”.

“The hockey world suffers from the tragic loss of Teddy Balkind. Our thoughts and prayers are with the players at St. Luke’s and Brunswick, and especially the Balkind family. Rest in peace, Teddy.”

“Sad to hear of Teddy Balkind’s tragic loss. My thoughts and prayers are for the Balkind family.”