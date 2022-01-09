150 places with remuneration of R$ 2,250 for 3 months are offered by the Impulso Tec technology training program, launched by edtech Descomplica

Photo: google reproduction

Descomplica’s partner technology program offers compensation to technology students

Descomplica, an online education startup, launches a partnership with the Impulso Tec technology training program, offering 150 of the 200 vacancies available. With remuneration of R$ 2,250 monthly, the admission of students is aimed at their total dedication to the course, which has 8 hours of classes a day for 3 months.

The classes will be on Descomplica’s LMS platform, with edtech’s own assessment methods. After the first 12 weeks, participants will undergo another 3 months of training through a technical residency in one of the member companies, totaling a semester of training. At the end of this period, the students will have practical experiences, making it possible to hire them by the Accenture consultancy or by Itaú Unibanco.

According to Daniel Pedrino, president of Descomplica Faculdade Digital, the course was developed in order to fill part of the Brazilian technology gap: “Our aim is to train and train future professionals in the area”. The program will present a class for SysOps and another for JavaScript. The first will have 14 courses for 50 students, while the second will have 12 courses for 100 students. Both will feature 2 integrative projects and 480 hours of content.

How to enroll in the technology course

The requirements for participation are: over eighteen years old, complete Elementary School, mastery of writing, reading, text interpretation and logic, as well as basic computer skills and technology. The candidate does not need to have programming knowledge and must not have an employment relationship. In addition, the candidate must reside in the metropolitan regions of Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Recife and Belo Horizonte.

Click here and sign up!

The selection journey will take place in five stages. Initially, the interested party must register on this site by January 30th. The second and third phase are two tests, one of personality followed by the other of Portuguese. Then there is an examination of logic and technical skills and finally a group dynamic.

Students who are selected must deliver the documentation to sign the contract and will be directed to their respective classes, where they will have live and recorded classes, projects, exercises and assessment.

Throughout the course, students will be required to develop databases integrated with applications, running applications via the cloud through the AWS system, using JavaScript and NodeJS as a programming language to create applications, working together, developing communication and self-knowledge and the integration of different teams.