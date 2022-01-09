2 zodiac signs that will have a tough day on January 8, 2022

Every now and then we wake up with the feeling that there is a big black cloud over our heads and we have no idea why we feel this way. If you happen to feel that way on this day, January 8, 2022, then you might find a reason for the transits, as today they are set to create that dark cloud.

If we were baking cosmic cookies, our ingredients would be the Moon Venus sextile, the Moon squaring Mars, the Moon conjunction with Neptune, and the Moon sextile with Pluto. So our cookies would taste like unrequited love, with an unpleasant tinge of hostility, a need to eat them all, no matter how horrible they are, and then a final toss in the garbage can.

This day basically revolves around love and resentment. Ironically, there are many people who can understand this very well. And if you’re one of those people, you probably fit into one of these three signs.

3 zodiac signs that will have a tough day on January 8, 2022

Bull

(April 20th to May 20th)

There is nothing wrong with your love life, but today, as soon as you take action, you will begin to feel that there is something wrong with your partner. All the blame goes to them and of course this is wrong and unfair on your part. But that’s your Taurus game today: my way or the road. “I’m right! You’re wrong!”

You will be criticizing your partner’s habits all day and night. You don’t like them putting Parmesan cheese on your chicken soup. You don’t like them spilling sriracha all over the shrimp scampi. You. No. How. Nothing.

At the very least, this is restricted to trivial and nonsensical things, since you like everything else about them. What this day brings us is your intolerance for things that are not identical with your idea of ​​what should be, and the person closest to you to persecute is your spouse.

Scorpion

(October 23 to November 21)

You are especially sensitive to the powers of the Pluto lunar sextile, and this gives you an advantage today that others might want to avoid. You’re full of Scorpion today, ready to sting anyone who gets up on your grill, and that person is, of course, your romantic partner.

You feel it’s fair game to include them in your bad mood, and you do it abundantly. In your mind, that’s what partners are for; to use as a whipping post.

You love them, and they love you, so they have to understand that if you wake up on the wrong side of the bed, they have to pay. Isn’t that a fact in the land of Scorpio?

So go beat yourself up. Fight your battles and hope your partner doesn’t walk out that door without even knocking after him.