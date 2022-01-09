2021 IPCA, service and retail sales indicator: what to monitor this week

(Credit: Getty Images)

The economic agenda will heat up in the coming days. The Stock Exchange, which accumulated a 2% drop in the first week of 2022, should reflect data on inflation in Brazil and economic activity indices. Data released so far have been disappointing: industrial production, released last Thursday, had a negative monthly change of 0.2% in November, contradicting expectations of a rise and further weakening expectations about the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the fourth quarter of 2021.

On Thursday (13) the services sector figures will be released, also referring to November last year. Itaú believes that the indicator should show a monthly growth of 0.2%, driven by an increase in services offered to families in the order of 3.1%. On Friday (14), it is the turn of retail sales. In this case, the bank believes that the core of the index should remain stable, while the broad index should decline by 1.3% month-on-month.

“The negative forecasts for the broad index are explained by the expected strong drop in the sale of vehicles and construction material, with monthly retraction of 4.5% and 1.5%, respectively”, wrote the Itaú analysts.

The most awaited indicator of the week, however, will be released on Tuesday (11): it is the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for the month of December. “We projected a 0.63% increase, with an emphasis on fuel deflation”, says the Bradesco analysis team, in a report. “However, core inflation will remain under pressure”, they add.

Itaú forecasts a monthly increase of 0.68%, which would take the 2021 IPCA to 10.01%. According to bank analysts, the reading will likely be pressured by industrial items, especially in the transport group, given higher prices for used vehicles and new vehicles; and also in the services group, mainly food away from home, rent and airline tickets.

“There is greater uncertainty than usual in this reading as we can see a stronger return from Black Friday discounts, especially on toiletries. Also important, core inflation measures will likely remain under pressure in this reading,” says the Itaú report.

Analysts point out that, after this disclosure, the Central Bank may publish an open letter to the Ministry of Economy explaining the reasons for inflation above the target in 2021, and may list measures to ensure the return of inflation to the limits established now in 2022.

Highlights abroad

In the United States, the agenda is very similar to that of Brazil. Investors remain attentive to economic indicators that may reinforce the view hawkish of the American Central Bank (Federal Reserve). Last week, the Fed released the minutes of last December’s monetary policy meeting, increasing the perception that the American BC should raise interest rates in the country as early as next March.

On Tuesday, Fed chairman Jerome Powell will be questioned in the US Senate for his reappointment as chairman. This will be Powell’s first public speech in 2022.

After the release of labor market data last December, in which the unemployment rate dropped to 3.9%, investors are now awaiting the retail and industry indicators. “The employment numbers were strong in December, but we expect mild numbers for retail sales”, says the BofA report. The data will be released on Friday, the same day as the industrial production indicator in the country.

Inflation indicators are also highlighted on the American agenda and in other countries: in the United States, there is the consumer price index (CPI) on Wednesday (12) and the producer (PPI) on Thursday (13) – in this same day inflation comes out in Japan; in China, inflation for December comes out on Tuesday (12) at night.

corporate balance sheets

Quarterly results are once again moving the corporate agenda. In the United States, investors will learn about the fourth quarter balance sheets of Citigroup, BlackRock, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan, on Friday (14). A day earlier, the numbers of the American Delta Air Lines and TSMC, from Taiwan, the largest semiconductor manufacturer in the world, come out.

Also on the 13th, here in Brazil, Camil (CAML3) releases its balance sheet for the period corresponding to the 3rd quarter of 2021 (between September and November), after the markets close. The company comments on the performance in a conference call the following day.

In addition, the calendar for the subsequent offering of Braskem shares (BRKM5) promoted by its controllers should be made public. Petrobras (PETR3, PETR4) and Novonor (formerly Odebrecht) have already chosen the banks that will coordinate the subsequent offering of Braskem preferred shares. The plan is to carry out the offer by the end of this month, according to sources heard by Bloomberg on condition of anonymity. The expectation is that the follow-on move around R$8.3 billion.

(With Bloomberg)

