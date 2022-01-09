43% of Covid tests in Rio are positive; see where to test yourself for free | Rio de Janeiro

The increase in Covid cases in Rio de Janeiro has caused a great demand for free testing posts in the city. According to the State Health Department (SES), 43% of the exams taken in the state capital give positive result .

This is the positivity rate of tests that check for the presence of the virus in people’s bodies. This number represents that, for every 100 tests applied, 43 are positive for Covid.

Last week, the positivity rate in the city of Rio was 13%.

Across the state, the curve also follows the uptrend this week. On Wednesday (5), the positivity rate was 20%. On Thursday (6), it went to 32%. Last Friday (7), 40% of the tests carried out in the public network gave rpositive result.

The units of the City Hall of Rio that offer free tests were also in great demand this Saturday (8).

In Tijuca, in the North Zone of Rio, the line at the gas station on Rua Heitor Beltrão went around the corner. At the Rodolpho Rocco Polyclinic, in Del Castilho, also in the North Zone, people had to wait to find out if they would be assisted.

“I’ve been waiting here for more than three hours. Inside it’s full, I have mild symptoms, I just want to do the tests. There’s only one doctor to see, it gets later, it gets even more crowded and the family clinics aren’t so managing to answer it,” said Rayane Nascimento.

German Olympic Village

Barra Olympic Park

Honório Gurgel Olympic Village

Manoel Guilherme da Silveira Filho Polyclinic (Bangu)

Almir Dulton Outpatient Unit (Campo Grande)

Rodolpho Rocco Polyclinic (Del Castilho)

Municipal Server Club, (Rua Ulysses Guimarães, Cidade Nova)

Bangu UPA

Campo Grande UPA

Jacarepaguá UPA

Tijuca UPA

Penha UPA

Marshal Hermes’ UPA

Ciep Nação Rubro-Negra, near Hospital Miguel Couto, in Leblon;

Célio de Barros Sports Complex, in Maracanã

The service will be from Monday to Sunday, from 8 am to 6 pm, upon distribution of password. Rapid antigen tests and also RT-PCR will be offered to monitor the epidemiological scenario.

Primary care units carry out tests

There is 230 units of Primary Care throughout the city, which are the Family Clinics and the Municipal Health Centers and, in these places, it is possible to perform the test free of charge. Click here to find the unit closest to you.

New testing center starts operating in Guaratiba

Given the current scenario of the pandemic in Rio de Janeiro, the Scientific Committee of the State recommended suspending all events – outdoors or indoors – that generate agglomeration, such as the parades of samba schools in Sapucaí.

However, despite Covid’s panorama, the state health secretary, Alexandre Chieppe, has already shown his opposition to the suspension of parades at the Sambódromo.

Last Tuesday (4), Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD) decided to cancel the street carnival in the city, but kept the carnival in Sapucaí.