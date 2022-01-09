5 Movies rocking Netflix to watch over the weekend

January is here, many people go on vacation and look for movie options to watch. Netflix releases dozens of movies every month, among them the most watched are always the releases, thinking to help you in this task that is often arduous, we have separated a list with the 5 movies that are booming on Netflix. Prepare the popcorn, grab the controller and go:

Mother X Android (2021)



Mothers vs Androids; Photo: Netflix

Directed by Mattson Tomlin, the sci-fi movie Mother vs. Androids tells the story of Goergia (Chloë Grace Moretz) and her boyfriend Sam (Algee Smith), set in a post-apocalyptic world during an android revolt. The story revolves around a couple of young adults. Georgia is pregnant and makes her way with Sam. Days before their child is born, the couple must move beyond lawless but AI-ruled territory and reach safety.

Don’t look up (2021)



Don’t look up; Photo: Netflix

The film with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep is directed by Adam McKay. A science fiction comedy. The launch features two astronomers who have discovered a deadly comet heading towards Earth. But no one believes this comet story that in a few months will destroy the planet. Quite a mission, Randall Mindy and Kate Dibiasky turn to Dr. Oglethorpe for help, then take President Orlean and her son Jason. The impact will happen within six months, but gaining public attention will be difficult.

The Parame (2022)



The Paramo; Photo: Netflix

Directed by David Casademunt, for those who like psychological horror, this film will surprise you. The dark feature mixes elements of supernatural and psychological suspense and has as a background an isolation caused by the war. Lucía (Inma Cuesta) lives isolated with her son Diego in Spain during the 19th century. However, everything changes when an evil and mysterious being settles in the vicinity and feeds on human fear.

The Lost Daughter (2021)



The lost Daughter; Photo: Netflix

This film has been well accepted by film critics, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, the film tells the story of Leda (Olivia Colman), a middle-aged divorced woman, devoted to her academic field as an English teacher and to her daughters. . The daughters spend their holidays with their father in Canada, Leda anticipates her routine alone, but she begins to feel lighter and looser and therefore decides to move to a coastal town in Italy. However, as the days go by, Leda finds a family that, due to its mere existence, reminds her of difficult periods and sacrifices that she had to take as a mother. A moving story of a woman who needs to recover and confront her past.

Memory of a Crime (2018)



Memory of a crime; Photo: Netflix

This film is a thriller, starring Sylvester Stallone and directed by Brian A. Miller. A complicated armored car robbery goes wrong and almost all the criminals involved in the crime end up being killed by the police after a violent clash. The only survivor is sent to a maximum security facility and unknowingly becomes a victim of various scientific and social experiments.

That’s the list of nominations that are booming today. Send it to your friends and family who are also slow to find something to watch on Netflix, don’t forget to follow Netflix releases and news as well.