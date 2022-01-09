7 news that should reach WhatsApp in 2022

Many features arrived in WhatsApp in the last year. Between the creator of stickers and the possibility of using the same application account on multiple devices, the most popular messenger in Brazil received several news during the year 2021.

For 2022, we have separated other tools that should be made available throughout the year to platform users. Check out seven new features that will arrive on WhatsApp, including some long-awaited.

1. More than one cell phone

A version 2.0 leak of the multiple device feature indicates the possibility of add one more mobile device on the same account. Messages would be downloaded from the server so that the main cell phone would not need to be connected to the internet all the time. When you link your second mobile device for the first time, the app also syncs your chat history, a process protected by end-to-end encryption.

2. Communities

it seems, at WhatsApp communities they should work similarly to the Discord channels, where it will be possible to create a community for a general purpose and small groups for specific purposes. For example, a community is created for a school or college subject, where smaller groups of classes will be linked, allowing greater management control by administrators.

3. Cryptocurrencies

WhatsApp will allow users receive and send cryptocurrencies by the platform in the United States, through a partnership with Novi — Facebook’s digital wallet. According to the company’s CEO, Stephane Kasriel, the idea is to expand the possibility of transfer to more countries based on feedback from users who participated in the tests in December.

4. Audio transcription

According to tests carried out on the app, WhatsApp would be working on the option audios recorded by the app accompany a transcript. The feature was initially being tested for iOS devices, using the device’s speech recognition. In this case, only Apple servers would have access to the audios. The texts would be saved in the WhatsApp account database, to be read at other times.

5. Message Reactions

Expected since August, the reactions of messages on WhatsApp should arrive this year. Like Facebook Messenger, Instagram and iMessage, the feature will allow quick reactions to a message, using any emoji available on the device.

6. Shortcut to quick answers

WhatsApp added a quick answers shortcut for users who participate in the testing program. The new button replaces the old shortcut “/”, which led to the quick answers registered in the version business of the application. The feature is being tested on iOS and Android versions, but there is no forecast to reach the common version of the application.

7. Administrators will be able to delete messages

One of the app’s tests indicates that soon WhatsApp group administrators will be able to delete messages. The company would be working on ways to increase the powers of those responsible and even increase the moderation in groups on the platform.

So, what news do you want to see on WhatsApp in 2022? Leave your opinion in the comments!