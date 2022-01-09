A case of “flurone” is registered in a 10-year-old child in Paraná

Symptoms appeared on January 2, the same date he entered the city’s private health network, with hospital discharge last Tuesday (4th). The exam, as it is of public interest, was collected by the Unified Health System (SUS).
What is “flurone”?
The symptoms of “flurone”, when compared to coronavirus or influenza alone, are very similar and the diagnosis is made through a viral panel.
“There is fever, pain in the body, loss of appetite, cough, pain in the joints, muscles and throat. In more serious cases, there may be shortness of breath and the need for hospitalization, possibly even in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit)”, explains Estêvão Urbano, infectious disease and director of the SBI (Brazilian Society of Infectology).
How to prevent “flurone”?
The recommendations for prevention are the same when talking about covid-19 or the flu: use a face mask, avoid closed environments and crowding. Furthermore, immunization, both against the coronavirus and against Influenza, proves to be more than necessary.
“The flu vaccine protects against several strains. The exact level of response in the case of H3N2 is not known, which is the most common flu in this crisis that we are experiencing, but possibly it provides at least partial protection, and unvaccinated people should be vaccinated. In the vaccine that will be distributed from March, there should already be coverage for this Darwin variant of H3N2. thus, I believe that this campaign will be fundamental for prevention in the current epidemic”, says Urbano.