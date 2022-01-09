A DASA survey identified that cases of coinfection by Covid-19 and Influenza increased 12 times in one week

A survey carried out by Dasa, the largest integrated healthcare network in Brazil, identified that cases of Covid-19 and Influenza co-infection increased 12 times in one week. On December 30, 2021, the percentage of co-infection for both viruses was 0.02% and, on January 6, 2022, it rose to 0.24%. Last week, there were 136 cases of coinfection in Brazil. Dasa has identified 159 cases since December.

Covid-19

The positivity rate for SARS-CoV-2, increased from 21.74%, on December 30, 2021, to 43%, on January 6, 2022, based on exams carried out in more than 900 units of diagnostic medicine throughout Brazil. The volume of RT-PCR testing for Covid-19 grew 29.3% in the last week compared to the previous seven days.

In Rio de Janeiro, the positivity on January 6 was 51.14% and grew 28 percentage points in one week. São Paulo had 46.61% positivity on the same day, with 17 percentage points in one week. Already the Federal District is with 26.40% of positivity, with 13 percentage points in one week.

Ômicron prevalence

Among 22,122 RT-PCR samples analyzed between December 21, 2021 and January 3, 2022, Dasa identified 21.7% positivity for SARS-CoV-2 and, among them, 81.4% are Ômicron. The positivity for Ômicron in Rio de Janeiro is 83% and, in São Paulo, 77%.

The inference is made from a correlation analysis of the RT-PCR test, and is the same methodology used worldwide to indicate the presence of the Ômicron variant. Cases that present an alteration in the S gene (“S Dropout” phenomenon), identified by the RT-PCR test used by DASA, are considered suspicious for the new variant.

Influenza

From December 31, 2021 to January 6, 2022, the growth in the volume of Influenza tests released throughout Dasa in Brazil was 51.4% compared to the previous period (December 23-30, 2021). The positivity between those weeks, however, dropped from 43.5% to 27.8%.

In the Federal District, the volume of tests for Influenza increased 287%, comparing the last week (January 31 to 6, 2022) with the previous period, with an average positivity of 46%. The same occurred at Dasa’s units in the Midwest, where the volume of tests for Influenza grew by 43.5% and positivity increased by 2 percentage points in the last week, from 37% to 39%.

In Rio de Janeiro, the volume of tests in the same period grew more than 223% in the last week, but positivity fell 14 percentage points, from 28% to 14%. In São Paulo, the volume of tests increased by 12.8% and positivity dropped from 45% to 29% in the period.

Photo: Douglas Macedo