A month before the Club World Cup, Palmeiras does not create panic with a chance of an increase in the cases of Covid-19 in the squad

Verdão resumes activities and adjusts the team to dispute the intercontinental tournament that will take place in February

Palmeiras has barely resumed activities for the start of the 2022 season and is already thinking about what was “pending” in relation to the previous year. Due to the title won in the Copa Libertadores, Verdão qualified for the Club World Cup, which will only be played in February, in the United Arab Emirates. And, because of this wait, the cast takes the utmost care to get to the competition in one piece.

While it resumes activities, the club has already detected seven positive cases for Covid-19 in the group’s re-presentation: Weverton, Patrick de Paula, Gabriel Menino, Breno Lopes, Gustavo Scarpa, Deyverson and newcomer Rafael Navarro. Despite this, Palmeiras does not panic.

A month before the World Cup debut, Verdão plans to take good care of athletes so that they don’t get infected with the coronavirus, especially from the second half of January, when the preparation period for the intercontinental tournament will be on shorter dates.

In addition, the club takes into account the days of isolation, in case of infection, and the recovery process – regardless of whether there are cases with milder or more complex symptoms, given that the entire cast and technical committee were vaccinated with, when at least two doses of the immunizing agents.

Palmeiras debut at the Club World Cup on February 8, in the semifinal stage, against the winner of the confrontation between Monterrey and Al Ahly. If they advance to the final, Verdão will wait for the winner of the clash between Chelsea and the best qualified between Al Hilal, Auckland City and Al Jazira. The tournament decision takes place on February 12th.