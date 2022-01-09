A MUST SEE | Xbox Series S is on offer with LOTS of cashback on Zoom

Cheapest console of the new generation, the Xbox Series S has the best price option for those who want to enjoy the big releases of the coming years without having to spend a lot. It’s a lot cheaper than competitors Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, but it will be able to run all the same games as Microsoft’s more powerful model. In short, it is the console to enter the new generation with little money.

About Xbox Series S

The Xbox Series S is a console made for those who want to enter the new generation without spending too much. To get this lower price, the device was adapted to run games at 1440p resolution, which is between Full HD and 4K Ultra HD. This makes a console a great option not only for those who traditionally play on TV, but also for those who prefer to play on 1440p resolution monitors, for example.

But most importantly, the Xbox Series S can run all of the same next-gen games that will come to its more expensive sibling, the Xbox Series X. Considering how long the latest generation of video games lasts, this means you should have access to major releases over the next seven or eight years, taking advantage of the most important thing about a console: games.

In addition to all the exclusive releases from Microsoft studios — like Starfield, Halo Infinite, Fable and Forza Horizon 5 — the Xbox Series S has access to backwards compatibility, being able to run not only Xbox One games, but also some 360 ​​and even even from the original Xbox. This makes the new generation a great choice for console fans.

