A star of the Polish national team opens the game after coach Paulo Sousa leaves Flamengo

Bayern player plays for the Polish national team, a team that was commanded by the Portuguese, who left him to go to Flamengo

In recent weeks, Flamengo agreed to hire coach Paulo Sousa, a Portuguese coach, who was in the Polish national team and competed in the last edition of the Euro Cup for the team. To leave Poland, the coach paid 300 thousand euros (R$ 2 million) in fine to the Polish Federation, in order to end his relationship and sign with Flamengo. In an interview with “ViaPlay Sport”, Lewa opened the game and revealed what he felt with the departure of the coach of his selection.

“When I heard about the situation, the first thing I thought was whether it was true. There was shock and disappointment. I didn’t have any prior information. I didn’t get any signal from the coach. I was incredulous. It was a big disappointment for me”, explained the No. 9 of Bayern and his national team. Paulo Sousa spent the year 2021 commanding the Polish national team and fell in the group stage of the Euro Cup, in addition to guaranteeing the team at least one spot in the repechage in search of the World Cup, in Qatar.

When asked if he had called Paulo Sousa, Lewa denied it and even said that coaches are not irreplaceable. Poland is looking for a coach to be among the 32 classified for this year’s World Cup. The team qualified second in Group I, behind only England. On March 24, the Poles face the Russians for one of the spots at the Worlds.

“I didn’t feel the need to talk to the coach. The way it was resolved left a lot to be desired. I am not ruthless, there are no irreplaceable people. The most important thing is that the new coach makes the right decisions. We don’t expect big changes, but the sooner the coach is selected, the better for him and the better for us”, explained the forward.

Paulo Sousa and Flamengo signed a two-year contract with Flamengo and this week he arrived in Rio de Janeiro to be presented. The coach arrives to replace Renato Gaúcho, who was fired at the end of 2021. Paulo Sousa will have the challenge of being champion with Flamengo’s team. Rubro-Negro will have five competitions this year: Campeonato Carioca, Supercopa do Brasil, Copa do Brasil, Copa Libertadores and Campeonato Brasileiro.