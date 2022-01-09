A success on the web, Narcisa Tamborindeguy talks about her relationship with her ex, Boninho, and being single: ‘Some flirting always appears’

“Oh, that’s crazy”, “Oh, that’s crazy”, “Oh, that’s crazy”… A figure present in social columns in Rio de Janeiro, Narcisa Tamborindeguy has really been pumping up on social networks. The irreverent way of behaving, interviewing and even some gaffes here and there are easily popular with internet users. The result, of course: a flood of memes. Fact is, she loves the repercussions and pays off with it too. “If other people gain from it, so can I; ugly is stealing”, he fires. From a traditional family, Narcisa, who continues to live on Avenida Atlântica, in Copacabana, disagrees when asked if she is a rich woman: “Oh, how curious!”.

For her, at 55, the age of the spirit is worth more than the one presented in the document. Narcissa, by the way, is single, “but there is always some flirting”. In the 1980s, she was married to director Boninho, with whom she had a daughter, Marianna Tamborindeguy. He is a fan of “BBB”, he would even participate in the reality show, but only if he had someone to do his hair and makeup.

Narcisa is a lawyer, journalist and writer, who has even passed the exam of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) and is fluent in four languages, as she is keen to emphasize. Ah, to the unsuspecting, the “picão” to which the artist refers in the new meme that has been booming in recent days, concerns the top of the mountain in Fernando de Noronha, where she spent New Year’s Eve.

Narcissa Tamborindeguy Photo: Reproduction-Instagram

Narcissa, you are a phenomenon on social media. His irreverent way is popular with internet users, easy, easy… The last one was the catchphrase “Ai que picão”, which you made in Noronha. Have you noticed the repercussions of it? What do you think of the memes produced with your speeches, images and videos?

“In Noronha, the peak there is huge, or it seems to be because we managed to get close. That’s why I called him in the augmentative: ‘Picão!’. That my memes fall into popular taste, that I know and love. I’m not. faked, and Brazilians love me for it. No wonder I hit the 1 million followers mark.”

What is the secret to keeping a good mood, even in difficult times, and ending up also bringing fun to the netizens who follow you on the networks?

“We receive what we vibrate. I love joy and I like to provide joy to receive it too. “Joie de vivre” (the French expression for “joy of living”). The universe conspires in favor of those who are good . And I am for the good and for the good!”

Narcissa points to ‘Noronha’s Picão’ Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

You are a legendary figure at the Copacabana Palace New Year’s Eve parties and this year you ended up in Noronha. What was predominant in that?

“Copa is my second home, I love the hotel and those who work there. But Noronha was a different option to be able to leave Rio, after being confined to the same city for so long because of the pandemic, which bureaucratized travel for reasons of care “.

Can you monetize the success you do on the internet, do publiposts etc? Do you consider yourself a rich woman?

“My memes earn me invitations and advertising contracts. After all, if other people gain from it, so can I. Ugly is stealing. I’m rich in the joy of living and people who like me. Oh, how curious!”

You were already married to Boninho. How is your relationship with him nowadays? Are you a fan of ‘BBB’, do you watch or would you participate in the reality show?

“We had a beautiful daughter together, of which I am very proud of the person, citizen and professional that she is. With him, my relationship is one of respect and we each live in our own square. We are well-resolved people. About ‘BBB’, I am I follow, yes, and I love it. But I would only participate if I could have someone to take care of my hair and make-up”.

Narcisa Tamborindeguy was already married to Boninho Photo: Reproduction-Instagram

At 55, do you prefer yourself nowadays or is age a problem for you?

“The age that is in our document will never be our true age, which is the age we have in mind. Mine, by the way, is quite young and willing. Oh, how good it is!”

Recently, two moments drew attention on the networks. When the catchphrase “caught, Maitê” appeared, in a conversation with the actress, for example. On another occasion you even mentioned that you were the “Queen of Rivotril”. Was it a joke or do you really use the medicine? Are you anxious?

“The meme #TravouMaitê was real, the internet was slow and live crashed. About Rivotril, who has never tried it, right? We all have anxiety, regardless of age and social status.”

What is your opinion on drug legalization?

“I’m in favor of it. After all, even without legalization, people will use it. So, it’s better to legalize. Thus, the government and the competent bodies will have control of origin and quality. Just look at that several developed countries have already legalized it, including its use in medicine “.

Narcisa Tamborindeguy Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

Are you single, curled up or looking? Any flirts you have your eye on?

“I’m single, but there’s always some flirting. I love intelligent men who are happy with life. Turn and move I get flowers with cards and invitations to dinner and travel. But I won’t give details, as these I keep in my heart.”

What are your plans for this year?

“The plans for 2022 are to take care of me, to keep my health and beauty up to date. Self-esteem is something important for everyone, especially for us women. Also, I want to perform lives and record for my channel “Oh, what madness!” , on YouTube, with new and interesting themes. And, of course, I hope this absurd pandemic ends soon and I can travel and see my friends who live outside Brazil.”

Narcisa lives in Copacabana Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

Narcisa Tamborindeguy in one of her lives Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

Narcisa Tamborindeguy Photo: Marcos Ramos / Agência O Globo

Narcissa Tamborindeguy Photo: Reproduction – Internet