advance of the Ômicron variant causes suspension of shows in Brazil

After much waiting and tickets sold out in a few hours, many shows have been suspended in recent days due to the advancement of the Ômicron variant. Most of the delays are because the artists themselves tested positive for Covid-19, but there are also cases of caution.

In Rio de Janeiro, the Universo Spanta festival announced on Thursday (6/1) the postponement of all shows scheduled for this Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, days 6, 7, 8 and 9/1.

The announcement came after some artists in the line-up tested positive for the new coronavirus, such as singer Duda Beat and members of Lulu Santos’ team.

The Chaaama Festival, which was scheduled for this Saturday (8/1) in Florianópolis (SC), was postponed to February due to the increase in Covid-19 cases. The event would have attractions such as BaianaSystem and Francisco El Hombre.

Anitta

The event Rehearsals by Anitta that would take place this Sunday (9/1) in Rio de Janeiro was canceled as a precaution. “We inform you that due to the increase in the cases of Covid-19 and Influenza in Rio de Janeiro, the organization decided to postpone it”, he said in a statement.

Gusttavo Lima

Singer Gusttavo Lima was diagnosed with Covid on Wednesday (5/1). The shows in Caldas Novas (GO), Guriri (ES) and Guarapari (ES), which would be held on the 7th, 8th and 9th, were postponed.

Gusttavo, by the way, would perform at the Verão Sertanejo festival, scheduled for this weekend in Caldas Novas (GO). Another who canceled his participation in the event was Felipe Araújo, who also tested positive for Covid.

He posted a video on social media this Friday (7/1) saying he tested positive for Covid-19, but he is asymptomatic and continues social isolation in his home.

Felipe was, last Wednesday (1/5), in a soccer game organized by the singer Marrone in the city of Buriti Alegre (GO), in which the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was present. Gusttavo Lima himself would be in this game, but canceled the trip on account of Covid.

Israel and Rodolff

The singer Israel, from the duo with Rodolfo, and part of the team tested positive for Covid-19. The information was published on the duo’s social networks on Tuesday night (4/1).

The duo’s team informed that the concerts that were scheduled for the cities of Linhares (ES), on 1/1, Guarapari (ES) and Cariacica (ES), both on the 8th, and João Pessoa (PB), on the 8th, will be postponed. day 9.

Duda Beat

Singer Duda Beat tested positive for Covid-19: she communicated the diagnosis through videos posted on Instagram this Wednesday (5/1). Duda Beat also informed that she had to cancel her concert in Rio de Janeiro, on Friday (7/1).

Simone and Simaria

Simaria, who is paired with Simone, announced on Thursday (6/1) that he is with Covid-19. RSS Produções, the company responsible for the artistic agency of the sertanejas, canceled the schedule of presentations until 1/15. But this Friday (7/1) Simone participated in the show by Maiara and Maraísa in Florianópolis.

Gloria Groove

Gloria Groove joined the list of famous people diagnosed with Covid. She had her positive report issued last Monday (3/1) and had to cancel the first show of the year, which would be a graduation. However, his participation in the Marshmallow Festival, in São Paulo, on 14/1, is maintained.

Jorge Aragon

An official statement issued this Friday (7/1) informed that part of Jorge Aragão’s staff, including the band and the singer’s team, tested positive for Covid-19.

Aragon’s examination showed that he was not infected with the virus. Even so, the singer had to cancel the performances that would be held at Bar Templo (São Paulo) and Nova Confraria Brasileira (Suzano).

Lucas Lucco

The country singer Lucas Lucco tweeted this Saturday (8/1) that he tested positive for Covid-19. Due to the diagnosis, the presentation he would make this Saturday (8/1) in Itajaí, Santa Catarina, was postponed.

Jota Quest

Jota Quest’s official Instagram profile reported on Wednesday (5/1) that all group members and staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Thus, the shows that would take place this weekend (7 and 8/1) in Praia Grande (SP), and Angra dos Reis (RJ), respectively, are officially postponed.

wesley naughty

Wesley Safadão announced the cancellation of shows on the first day of the year. Part of the singer’s band tested positive for Covid and they had to cancel the next performances that would be held on 1 and 2/1 in Itajaí (SC), Jurerê (SC) and Guarapari (ES).

Others

Other artists who canceled shows this first week of the year for testing or having positive cases of coronavirus in the teams were Munhoz and Mariano, Xamã and Diogo Nogueira.

The presentations by Marina Sena, in São Paulo; Djonga, in Rio de Janeiro; Eduardo Costa, in Paranavaí (PR); Nando Reis, Fagner, Silva, Ceará were suspended due to concerns about the epidemiological scenario.