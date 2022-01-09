Advancing covid-19 cases in the US threatens essential services – International

WASHINGTON – The current infection explosion by coronaviruses powered by the variant micron US United States it has caused a breakdown in basic services, in a clear demonstration that covid-19 continues to alter life even after two years of the pandemic. On Friday, the country registered 894,490 infections reaching 59.4 million infections, with 835 thousand deaths.

“It really reminds everyone of the beginning of the pandemic, when there was a major disruption in all parts of our lives,” said Tom Cotter, director of Project HOPE – an international healthcare organization founded in the United States in 1958. “The sad reality is that there is no way to predict what will happen next until we increase vaccination numbers around the world.”

First aid workers, hospitals, schools and public offices have managed to keep work, even if precariously, but nobody knows for how long.

In Johnson County, in the kansas, paramedics work 80 hours a week. Ambulances are often forced to change their route when they are told that the unit is full, which confuses relatives, who are already on their way.

When vehicles arrive at their destination, patients who are supposed to go straight to the emergency room end up in waiting rooms because there are no beds.

Steve Stites, medical director of the University of Kansas Hospital, said medical facilities were hit by a “double blow”. The number of covid-19 patients in his unit has increased from 40 on Dec. 1 to 139 on Friday 7. At the same time, more than 900 staff have fallen ill or are awaiting test results – 7% of the 13 ,500 hospital workers.

“My hope, and let’s cross our fingers, is that as the case peaks, there will be the same rapid drop that we saw in South Africa,” Stites said. “But we don’t know that. It’s just a hypothesis.”

THE Ômicron variant it spreads even faster than other coronavirus strains and has already become dominant in many countries. It also more easily infects those who have been vaccinated or who have already been infected with previous versions of the virus. However, initial studies show that it is less likely to develop into severe cases.

Los Angeles cops are fired because of covid-19

Examples spread across the US. In Los Angeles, at least 800 police and firefighters were removed because of the virus on Thursday, 6, which has delayed the handling of incidents.

In the city of New York, authorities had to reduce garbage collection and alter subway circulation because of a stampede of personnel fueled by the virus. The Metropolitan Transport Authority said about a fifth of subway operators and conductors (around 1,300 workers) had not shown up for service in recent days. Nearly a quarter of the city’s Sanitation Department employees were also sick on Thursday, said sector head Edward Grayson. “Everyone is working 24 hours a day,” Grayson said.

The city’s fire department also made adjustments to make up for the absence of sick employees. Authorities said on Thursday that 28% of the corporation’s first responders were on sick leave, compared with about 8% to 10% on a typical day. Twice as many firefighters as usual were also absent.

At Sky Harbor International Airport in phoenix, at the arizona, two security checkpoints at the city’s busiest terminal were closed because agents did not show up, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

Teacher unions reluctant to return to face-to-face classes

About that, schools across the country are trying to maintain face-to-face teaching despite massive teacher shortages. In Chicago, a stalemate between the school board and the teachers union over the return of classroom education and the security protocols to maintain them led to the cancellation of classes in the last three days of last week. In San Francisco, nearly 900 education professionals were laid off on Thursday 6th.

In New Haven, Connecticut, where hundreds of teachers did not show up last week, principals have filled classroom demand. “We’ve already been tested a lot. How much more can the rope stretch? asked Leslie Blatteau, president of the New Haven Federation of Teachers. / AP